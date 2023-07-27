Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

At some point in their lives, many young men in Thailand become monks. Most, however, are not looking for a lifelong stay at a monastery, so why do they follow the tradition?

After graduating from university, Palath Dilokloetthanakorn, then 22, did what many other young Thai men do before starting their careers: he joined a Buddhist monastery.

"It just felt like a tradition I had to do for my parents, especially as their eldest son," he told DW, noting his parents were overjoyed on the day he was ordained.

Palath spent one month at a local temple shortly after his graduation ceremony. In Thailand, this is seen as a rite of passage, and many other men also choose to enter monasteries after college, when they have yet to land a job and have time on their hands.

"It is a way to show gratitude [to the family] for raising them as it is believed that ordination bestows great merit which is extended to your parents,” said Uthit Siriwan, a scholar of Thai Buddhism.

Monastic life

Men who decide to honor this tradition must move into a monastery, shave their heads and eyebrows and walk barefoot through the streets at the crack of dawn in bright orange robes to receive offerings of food from people in local communities.

Monks who adhere to Theravada, the dominant school of Buddhism in Buddhist-majority Thailand, cannot cook for themselves. They can only eat food that has been donated to them.

That is just one of over 227 strict rules of conduct that frame the life of a monk. Other include abstaining from sexual relations and not handling money.

"Those who have been ordained have trained themselves physically and mentally, they have a better sense of self-discipline, responsibility and consciousness than those who have not," Uthit told DW.

Monkhood to 'freshen your mind'

Telling his story to DW, Palath admitted that his time as a monk in his 20s was mostly spent helping around the monastery rather than focusing on Buddhism's teachings.

This led him to eventually enter the monkhood for a second time when he was 35 — a move many Thais would consider unusual.

But going back to the monastery has its advantages.

"Many view ordination as one of life's big events that should only happen once, but this value is waning," said Uthit.

There is no set period for these temporary ordinations — it can be as short as for only a day or as long as several months.

"These days, being ordained multiple times is like attending a course to strengthen and freshen your mind, and gain encouragement and inspiration," he added.

Why some Thai people lie in coffins and other rituals To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This sense of having an opportunity for personal and spiritual enrichment was also one of the reasons for 29-year-old Nattapong Chaosangket to start his monastic life.

At his age, joining a monkhood might seem overdue to many in Thailand, where men are ordained around the age of 20 and before they are married. But he says he was a "troublesome kid" in his teens and early 20s before he became a father.

"If I had done it earlier, I would probably just have been on my phone all day and would not have learned anything," Nattapong told DW.

Seeking atonement or trying to hide?

Not everyone who enters monastic life does it to please their parents or for spiritual reasons — some do it to show their moral responsibility and atone for their transgressions.

Last month, after a fire drill at a school in Bangkok went awry killing one student, three firefighters involved were ordained temporarily to show regret for the accident.

While these men wanted to express contrition, Uthit pointed out that some take refuge in monkshood and use their status to shield themselves from the consequences of their actions.

"Thai society considers monasteries to be an area of forgiveness," said Uthit, adding that by staying at a temple, those who have erred are forgiven by the society.

With more than 90% of Thailand's population following Buddhism, monks in the Southeast Asian country are highly respected.

But public sentiment is not always in their favor, with many Thais questioning if they genuinely feel remorse and want to atone for their actions.

In 2022, for example, after a policeman who had hit and killed a doctor with his motorbike was ordained, many criticized the act as a cynical ploy to get back in the public's good graces.

What about children and women?

While becoming a full-fledged monk is reserved for men over 20, males under that age can be ordained as Buddhist novices.

Many schools in Thailand often arrange a large-scale ordination ceremony at the start of summer holidays.

And while most children are not too interested, 11-year-old Kittiwat Penpato has already taken part and is planning on going back every year, following the example set by his monk uncle.

"His school only arranged it for nine days this year, but my son stayed at the temple until the beginning of a new semester," Kancharat Kotsri, his mother, told DW, adding that Kittiwat plans to become a monk full-time when he grows up.

Women, on the other hand, face an uphill battle as they are not allowed to be ordained as monks in Thailand. While becoming a fully-fledged female monk is possible in places like South Korea, China, and Vietnam, the Thai clergy does not recognize female monks or novices.

As an alternative, some devout Buddhist women settle with becoming maechi, or white-robed nuns, who follow less stringent rules.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic