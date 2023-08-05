  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Niger
PoliticsThailand

Thailand: Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra postpones return

2 hours ago

The billionaire said it was due to a medical examination, but with a constitutional ruling set for August 16, he may be waiting it out after 15 years in self-exile following corruption charges in 2007.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uo2L
Ehemaliger thailändischer Premierminister Thaksin Shinawatra
Image: picture alliance/Kyodo

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said Saturday he is postponing a return to his homeland for medical reasons.

The delay, however, would be for "no more than two weeks" after he was originally due to return to the kingdom on August 10, but would now require a "physical examination first," he posted on social media.

Shinawatra is currently monitoring events back home as Thailand remains gripped in a post-election gridlock that could see his family's party lead a coalition government.

In exile for 15 years

The 74-year-old billionaire and former Manchester City owner, who won two elections but was ousted in a 2006 military coup, has been in self-imposed exile for 15 years. He has yet to return as he faces criminal charges relating to corruption that he claims are politically motivated.

His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra was a candidate to become prime minister for the Pheu Thai party that came second in the election.

But Paetongtarn stepped back from her candidacy, paving the way for property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, as she said last month: "The Pheu Thai Party will nominate Mr. Srettha Thavisin. This is clear."

Thailand’s election puts the opposition in the lead

Paetongtarn is all too aware that political parties who secure the most seats in nationwide votes don't necessarily end up forming a government.

Pheu Thai won the most seats in the 2019 general election but was unable to form a government because the Senate backed Prayut, a former military general who in 2014 had led a military coup.

Thaksin's return looms large over political landscape

A bogeyman for Thailand's pro-military and royalist establishment, Thaksin's return has the potential to inflame an already tense political landscape.

The kingdom is in political deadlock after the military-dominated Senate blocked the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) from becoming PM, despite securing the most parliamentary seats in the May election.

The House speaker has delayed a prime ministerial vote until after a constitutional court ruling on August 16.

Selection of new Thai prime minister delayed again

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)      

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Firemen and police at the site of the warehouse blast, with destroyed buildings, collapsed roofs and debris

Thailand: Death toll in warehouse explosion climbs

Thailand: Death toll in warehouse explosion climbs

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least 12 people, and injured scores of others. About 1,000 kg of gunpowder may have exploded in the blast, resulting in widespread damage.
CatastropheJuly 30, 2023
A Buddhist monk lights up a candle outside a temple

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

Thailand: Why many men become 'short-term' monks

At some point in their lives, many young men in Thailand become monks. Most aren't looking for a lifelong stay at a monastery, however, so why do they follow the tradition?
SocietyJuly 27, 2023
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai party's top politician, surrounded by photojournalists

Who are the main candidates in Thailand's election?

Who are the main candidates in Thailand's election?

Thais are going to the polls to vote for the next prime minister. Opinion polls show the two biggest opposition candidates with a large lead over incumbent Prayut Chan-Ocha. But in the complex world of Thai politics, it is too early to rule out a surprising outcome.
PoliticsMay 12, 202302:24 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bridge over blue water

Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drone damages Russian oil tanker

Conflicts4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hold up a framed photograph of him

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The top of the Victoria Mansion in Karachi

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Arts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up placards during a demonstration against violence against women in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 31, 2023

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Law and Justice20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage