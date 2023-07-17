Thailand: Who will form the next government?

Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat's hopes of becoming Thailand's new prime minister were dashed last week as he failed to garner enough votes from the Senate. What happens next?

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thai election winners Move Forward Party (MFP), failed in his initial bid to become Thailand's next prime minister on July 13.

Despite being unopposed, Pita did not secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament, with many lawmakers abstaining or voting against him.

The Thai parliament is expected to hold another vote on July 19, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

"I am not giving up," Pita told reporters, adding that he accepted the result of the first round of voting.

Experts, however, think Pita's chances of becoming Thailand's prime minister are all but over and his MFP could even be squeezed out of having any government representation at all.

"The first vote was a clear indication that not enough senators will vote for him. In the second vote, it's unlikely that he will gather the required support," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told DW.

Pheu Thai Party in the driver's seat

After winning 151 seats in the general elections in May, the MFP formed an eight-party coalition, which included the pre-election favorite, the Pheu Thai Party, taking the alliance's number of seats in the Southeast Asian country's lower house to 312. The coalition also signed a joint memorandum of understanding outlining nearly two dozen steps to reshape Thailand's political future.

Pita Limjaroenrat: Thailand's man who would be PM To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the biggest sticking points for Pita and the MFP has been to get support from MPs and senators to back their agenda to reform Thailand's Article 112, which carries heavy punishment for criticism of the monarchy. Amendments to Thailand's lèse-majesté law was the MFP's major campaign pledge.

But with outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha retiring from politics and Pita seemingly failed in his bid for the premiership, the Pheu Thai Party could be given a chance to nominate their own prime minister candidate to vote for in parliament.

"[Pita] has even insinuated that he and the Move Forward Party would be willing to make way for the Pheu Thai should they fail to win the vote," Thitinan said.

New premiership candidates

Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin are two of the Pheu Thai candidates for Thailand's premiership.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who founded Pheu Thai back in 2007. She is all too aware that political parties in Thailand do not necessarily form the government, even if they secure the most seats in elections.

Pheu Thai won the most seats in the 2019 general elections, yet it was unable to form a government because the Senate backed Prayut as prime minister, a former military general who in 2014 had led a military coup in the country.

Thailand: Craft beer industry growing despite legal hurdles To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

But today Pheu Thai is seen to be as a more appealing option than the Move Forward Party to conservatives and military loyalists in Thailand's parliament.

Srettha Thavisin, 60, has emerged as a probable nomination for prime minister but any association with the MFP could still see the Senate not voting in his favor.

"They question is whether Srettha's name will come up? Whether the Senate will vote for him? I think that if MFP remains in the coalition, there's a good chance that the Senate will not vote for him," Thitinan underlined.

What next?

Since the coalition was formed, there has long been talk about the how Pheu Thai could form its own alliance should the MFP fail in its bid to lead government.

"Pheu Thai will most likely [get] first try to stick with the coalition and ask other coalition partners to support its prime minister candidate since crossing to the other pro-junta political camp would be seen as betraying their pro-democracy voters and they could face a punitive punishment by the voters in the next general election," Pravit Rojanaphruk, a journalist, told DW.

As for the Move Forward Party, they could lose grip on the government altogether.

Pita's attempts to become the next prime minister have also been marred with legal issues.

On the eve of the prime minister's vote last week, Thailand's election commission announced it had recommended Pita should be suspended.They claim he was not qualified to be a lawmaker because of his ownership of shares in a media company that violates electoral rules. The country's Constitutional Court now has the final say on the issue that could see Pita banned from politics and face prison time.

Myanmar workers in Thailand struggle to work legally To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The court also confirmed it is reviewing a complaint that the MFP's pledge to amend Thailand's anti-monarchy law amounts to "overthrowing the democratic regime with the King as head of state."

Possible protests

The pressure on Pita and his party has angered his supporters and other Thai activists. Small street demonstrations erupted last week, but it is unclear whether the resurgence of protests will compare to those in 2020 and 2021 when thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Bangkok, calling for monarchy and government reform.

Dr. Siripan Nogsuan, a professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University, thinks they won't be as big as the ones in previous years. "The protests [are] inevitable. [But] I don't foresee a huge participation because it's not a surprise that Pita fails to get enough support from the senators."

Pravit disagrees: "[We] cannot rule out major protests, particularly if Pita is banned from politics and the Move Forward Party is disbanded by the Constitutional Court. The military could step in and attempt to stage a coup," he said.

Edited by: Shamil Shams