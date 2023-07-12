  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
PoliticsThailand

Thai election body recommends PM frontrunner's suspension

39 minutes ago

Pita Limjaroenrat, the frontrunner for prime minister, has faced a number of challenges. Last month the Election Commission set up a special committee to investigate whether he was qualified to run for office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tkww
Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election
The case against Pita hinges on his alleged ownership of shares in a media companyImage: Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Thailand's state Election Commission (EC) has recommended that the frontrunner for prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, be suspended as a member of parliament over the allegations he broke campaign rules. 

The announcement came on Wednesday, just a day before a parliamentary vote for the premiership

It is alleged that Move Forward Party's (MFP) Limjaroenrat, violated election law.

The EC also referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling, Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said.

"The Election Commission has considered the issue... and perceives that the status of Pita Limcharoenrat is considered to be voided, according to the Thai Constitution," EC said in a statement.

MFP accuses commission of 'abuse of power'

However, under Thailand's rules, even if Limjaroenrat is suspended as an MP, he is still eligible to run for prime minister. 

Pita Limjaroenrat during one of his campaigns during general elections
MFP has assembled an eight-party, 312-seat coalition as it had planned to take power.Image: Julian Küng/DW

The MFP accused the Election Commission of "abuse of power.”

"The decision to submit a case to the court saying there was enough evidence, without informing him of any charges and not allowing him a chance to explain as under the regulations set by the EC ... is an abuse of power under the criminal code," the party said in a statement.

Reacting to the EC's move, Limjaroenrat said he remained in "good spirits" despite election chiefs asking the court to suspend him.

Limjaroenrat's Move Forward Party won the most seats at May's election, capturing 151 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. 

Thai Election Commission's probe

Meanwhile, he has faced a number of challenges, and last month the Election Commission set up a special committee to investigate whether he was qualified to run for office. 

The investigation centered around Limjaroenrat's ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company, which is prohibited for lawmakers under Thai election law. 

Who are the main candidates in Thailand's election?

"Evidence has appeared that Pita Limchareonrat, MP, is the holder of media shares during the election registration date, which is a characteristic that is forbidden for election candidates," EC stated.

If found guilty in court, he could be barred from politics while facing up to 10 years in prison. 

ara/sms (AP,AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit take their positions to pose for an official family photo before a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the presidential palace
Live

NATO summit: Zelenskyy to meet with leaders after rebuff

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rapper Anoki

How rapper Anoki involuntarily became a poster boy

How rapper Anoki involuntarily became a poster boy

Music23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rui Pinto in Lisbon

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto facing sentencing

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto facing sentencing

Soccer1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

SocietyJuly 11, 202305:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage