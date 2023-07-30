  1. Skip to content
Thailand: Death toll in warehouse explosion climbs

4 minutes ago

A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least 12 people, and injured scores of others. About 1,000 kg of gunpowder may have exploded in the blast, resulting in widespread damage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UYsJ
Firemen and police at the site of the warehouse blast, with destroyed buildings, collapsed roofs and debris
Authorities fear the death may climb as rescue operations were still ongoing after the blast ripped through the warehouse in a town in southern ThailandImage: Madaree Tohlala/AFP

The death toll from an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has risen to 12, the Bangkok Post reported Sunday.

Another 121 people were injured in Saturday's blast in the Muno village in Narathiwat province, close to the Malaysia border, the Bangkok Post reported citing Narathiwat provincial authorities.

About 111 people taken to the hospital had been released Sunday. 

The site of the blast, as rescuers start cleaning debris on the road, and a fire truck in view
The site of the blast, as rescuers start cleaning debris on the roadImage: Madaree Tohlala/AFP

Provincial Governor Sanan Pongaksorn told a press conference Sunday that almost 1,000 kilograms of gunpowder had exploded at the warehouse, the Bangkok Post reported. 

Around 50 houses were completely destroyed and another 250 damaged in the explosion.

People walk along the street that was badly damaged after the blast Saturday
People walk along the street that was badly damaged after the blast SaturdayImage: Madaree Tohlala/AFP

Videos posted on social media from the site show a huge plume of smoke over the area and many damaged structures, cars and motorbikes.

Streets were covered in debris and houses and other buildings had collapsed roofs and walls.

The local public relations agency said Saturday the explosion caused damages in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet).

rm/jcg (AP, dpa)

