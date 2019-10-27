 Tens of thousands march in Spanish unity protest | News | DW | 27.10.2019

News

Tens of thousands march in Spanish unity protest

Spanish unity supporters are demonstrating in Barcelona. The demonstration comes after days of protests by Catalan separatists.

Spanish unity demonstrators in Barcelona (Imago-Images/Agencia EFE/T. Albir)

Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Barcelona on Sunday to protest the separatist movement in the northeastern Catalonia region that has produced Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Barcelona's police said 80,000 people were rallying Sunday at one of the city's central areas, with many carrying Spanish and Catalan flags. Organizers put the number at closer to 400,000.

One poster read in English: "We are Catalonians, too, stop this madness!"

The rally in favor of Spanish unity comes after several days of mass protests — some of which escalated into violent clashes with police — by Catalan separatists.

Read more: How Hong Kong protests are inspiring movements worldwide

Watch video 01:50

350,000 rally for Catalan independence in Barcelona

The Catalan separatists are angered by an October 14 Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison for organizing an illegal independence referendum in 2017.

Sunday's rally was called by the Catalan Civil Society (SCC) association, which said it wanted to show that those opposing the region's secession from the rest of Spain comprises of a "silent majority."

"That is an important message for Catalonia, Spain and the world," said SCC chairman Fernando Sanchez Costa.

Polls say the 7.5 million residents of the wealthy Catalonia region are roughly evenly divided on the secession question.

Watch video 02:33

Using messaging apps to mobilize Catalan protestors

law/stb (AFP, AP, dpa)

