Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

In a statement posted on his website on Tuesday, Djokovic said both he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

He said he showed no symptoms and would self-isolate for 14 days.

The Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia.

Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just like Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative,"



Commenting on the Adria Tour, the controversial mini-tournament which saw Djokovic and several other top-level tennis players perform before packed stands in several Balkan cities, the star athlete said the competition was "meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion.



"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions." he wrote.



Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, Croatian athlete Borna Coric, and another Serbian tennis player, Viktor Troicki, have already tested positive after taking part in the competition organized by Djokovic. At least two of the coaches have also caught the virus.



"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection," Djokovic wrote.

dj/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)