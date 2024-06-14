Tech Mania

More and more women are obsessively using their mobile devices, the internet or video games. Technology addiction is an ever-growing problem, not just among women in Asia. It can have a severe impact on mental and physical health, not to mention the consequences on the social environment and behavior. HER portrays three women who master these challenges in their own way.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.