Tear gas, dozens of arrests at Brussels anti-migration demo

Thousands of people marched through Brussels on Sunday in opposition to a United Nations pact aimed at boosting cooperation over migration.

Police said some 5,500 people took part in the protest, organized by Flemish right-wing parties in the part of the Belgian capital where the main European Union institutions are located.

Watch video 01:39 Now live 01:39 mins. Share Government crisis in Belgium Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39mjg Belgian government coalition collapses over migration

Tear gas and water cannon were deployed when scuffles broke out between protesters and police after projectiles and firecrackers were thrown at officers.

Break-in averted

At one point, some 300 to 400 people tried to force their way into the European Commission building, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told the Belga news agency. Sixty-nine people were detained over damage to property.

Read more: What is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it?

The marches included supporters of the right-wing populist Vlaams Belang party, and many carried banners bearing slogans including "Our people first" and "We have had enough, close the borders."

A counter-demonstration arranged by left-wing groups and non-governmental organizations, took place in the city center, drawing a crowd of about a thousand people.

More than 5,000 protesters turned out on Sunday in opposition to the UN's new migration pact

Both rallies were initially barred over fears of public disorder but one of the country's highest courts overturned the decision.

Political crisis erupts

Sunday's rallies took place days after the biggest party in Belgium's parliament, the right-wing New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), pulled out of the ruling coalition after Prime Minister Charles Michel insisted on signing the compact during a UN migration summit in Morocco last week.

The move, ahead of elections in May, left Michel leading a minority administration and boosted calls for his resignation. Some opposition parties have called for a vote of confidence in the government.

Watch video 02:02 Now live 02:02 mins. Share UN migration pact explained Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39mjS The UN migration pact explained

The UN's non-binding migration pact was agreed in July by all 193 UN members except the United States, but only 164 formally signed it at the meeting in Marrakesh last Monday.

New migration wave feared

The accord has reignited division among European Union states, many of whom fear it could stoke a new wave of immigration. Politicians have hailed the recent decline in new arrivals from Africa and the Middle East in the wake of the 2016 migrant crisis.

Despite critics warning that it could encourage uncontrolled migration, Pope Francis on Sunday voiced his support for the agreement, and urged the international community to show "responsibility, solidarity and compassion" in dealing with migrants.

The pontiff stressed the pact was designed to secure "safe, ordered and regular migration."

mm/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.