Taliban take Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar

Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, fell into the hands of Taliban insurgents, a spokesman for the militant group and local government officials said early Friday.

A local government official later confirmed to the Reuters news agency that the militants had taken the city following "heavy clashes late last night."

Since the US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan began in May, the country has been mired in turmoil, with the fundamentalist Taliban making rapid territorial gains.

What we know about the Taliban's advances

A Taliban spokesman said early Friday that "Kandahar is completely conquered" by the group's militants.

A Kandahar resident told the AFP news agency that Afghan government forces appeared to have withdrawn to a military facility outside the southern city.

The victory for the Taliban comes after a series of territorial advances on Thursday. They now control the third-largest city, Herat, and the key stronghold city of Ghazni.

Ghazni is just 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Kabul, giving the militants a route to the capital from their strongholds in the south.

US defense officials recently warned that the Taliban could isolate Kabul within one month and possibly overrun it within 90 days.

US and UK send troops to bring civilians home

Hours before the Taliban claimed control over Kandahar, the US announced plans to deploy 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of its embassy staff.

Another 1,000 US soldiers will be sent to Qatar for technical and logistical support, and some 3,500 to 4,000 will be positioned in Kuwait to deploy if needed.

"We've been evaluating the security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at the embassy safe," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks," he said, adding the embassy would not be closing.

Britain is also deploying some 600 soldiers to Afghanistan to help evacuate UK nationals in the country, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The Associated Press news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that Canada would also send special forces to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul.

US reiterates support for diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday that Washington "is committed to supporting a diplomatic solution to the conflict and to our enduring partnership with the Afghan people."

On Thursday, talks between international players and representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government wrapped in Qatar after three days of meetings without significant progress.

Several countries, including the US, Pakistan, EU and China, signed a joint statement saying they would not recognize any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force."

Later in the day, Blinken discussed plans to curb violence in Afghanistan with his Canadian and German counterparts, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the State Department.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Civil war rages anew The fears that many domestic and global leaders had expressed have come true: After the withdrawal of the international forces, the civil war between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces has reignited in many places.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Laying siege The Taliban troops are advancing, their attacks are hitting the civilian population hard, such as here in Lashkar Gah, a town south of Kabul, where an airstrike destroyed a hospital and a school at the weekend.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Those who can, flee For Afghans who worked with NATO forces, the situation is becoming particularly bad. They fear revenge attacks and are trying to bring themselves and their families to safety. When the Taliban arrives, only the most essential things are packed up and taken out — often through the middle of the front line, as here on Sunday in the outskirts of Herat, west of Kabul.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout The plunder of Kunduz The Taliban also won the battle in Kunduz at the weekend, occupying the governor's office and the police headquarters. Parts of the city have been destroyed, such as this row of shops.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout A symbol of failure In captured Kunduz, the Taliban flag is being hoisted now: a symbol of the failure of domestic forces in the struggle for Afghanistan. The withdrawal of NATO troops opened the door for the Taliban to retake power after 20 years.

Taliban on the rise in Afghanistan after US pullout Refuge in the park Many displaced Afghans have taken refuge in Kabul, where they are forced to camp in parks because of a lack of shelters in the capital. Although many countries had claimed to offer Afghans who had worked with international troops the prospect of leaving the country, the applications often remained unanswered. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are estimated to be fleeing in the country currently. Author: Sarah Klein, Claudia Dehn



fb/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)