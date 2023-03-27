Taiwan's former leader Ma sets off on China tour

The visit is a first for either current or former leaders of the democratic, self-governing island. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have devolved in recent years.
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou began his 12-day visit to mainland China on Monday, departing from the Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei and heading to his first stop — the Chinese city of Shanghai.
Ma, who is bringing a cohort of Taiwanese students with him as part of an exchange with two Chinese universities, is visiting as a private citizen.
Ma is a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang) and held the presidential office between 2008 and 2016. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015, shortly before rival Tsai Ing-wen won the presidency.
The Kuomingtang had maintained closer cross-strait relations than Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have angered Beijing through their insistence on Taiwan's independence and sovereignty.
However, Monday marks former President Ma's first visit to the mainland. He will also be taking part in the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day on April 5 when families visit the graves of their ancestors.
How have people in Taiwan reacted?
Ma will visit several cities — not including Beijing — and may meet with Chinese officials. The delegation of students traveling with him are set to meet with their counterparts from Shanghai's Fudan University and Changsha's Hunan University.
The DPP has criticized Ma's travel plans, but there has been little in terms of controversy on the island due to other Kuomingtang politicians having previously made similar trips.
Groups gathered at the airport to see off Ma, with some protesting his actions while others were expressing support.
A former student leader from the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests urged Ma to cancel the visit.
"If you have even a strand of affection for Taiwan ... you should announce the cancellation of your trip," Wang Dan wrote on his Facebook page.