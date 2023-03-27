Taiwan's former leader Ma sets off on China tour

The visit is a first for either current or former leaders of the democratic, self-governing island. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have devolved in recent years.

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou began his 12-day visit to mainland China on Monday, departing from the Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei and heading to his first stop — the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Ma, who is bringing a cohort of Taiwanese students with him as part of an exchange with two Chinese universities, is visiting as a private citizen.

However, his role as the former head of the democratic, self-governing island carries political weight. He has framed the trip as a means to improve relations between Beijing and Taipei.

"I hope through the enthusiasm of the youth and their interactions to improve the cross-strait mood, so bring peace faster, and earlier," he told reporters before setting off.

Ma's visit comes a day after Honduras — one of the 14 countries to formally recognize Taiwan — broke its ties with the island.

What will Ma do in China?

Ma is a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang) and held the presidential office between 2008 and 2016. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015, shortly before rival Tsai Ing-wen won the presidency.

The Kuomingtang had maintained closer cross-strait relations than Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have angered Beijing through their insistence on Taiwan's independence and sovereignty.

Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has pledged to take back control of the island.

However, Monday marks former President Ma's first visit to the mainland. He will also be taking part in the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day on April 5 when families visit the graves of their ancestors.

How have people in Taiwan reacted?

Ma will visit several cities — not including Beijing — and may meet with Chinese officials. The delegation of students traveling with him are set to meet with their counterparts from Shanghai's Fudan University and Changsha's Hunan University.

The DPP has criticized Ma's travel plans, but there has been little in terms of controversy on the island due to other Kuomingtang politicians having previously made similar trips.

Groups gathered at the airport to see off Ma, with some protesting his actions while others were expressing support.

A former student leader from the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests urged Ma to cancel the visit.

"If you have even a strand of affection for Taiwan ... you should announce the cancellation of your trip," Wang Dan wrote on his Facebook page.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been heightened since the DPP took power. Beijing cut off contact and has been carrying out military maneuvers in the proximity of the island.

