  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Deutsche Bank
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou answers to press before leaving for China at Taoyuan International Airport
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou is heading to mainland China for the first timeImage: Chiang Ying-ying/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsTaiwan

Taiwan's former leader Ma sets off on China tour

58 minutes ago

The visit is a first for either current or former leaders of the democratic, self-governing island. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have devolved in recent years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PHXe

Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou began his 12-day visit to mainland China on Monday, departing from the Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei and heading to his first stop — the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Ma, who is bringing a cohort of Taiwanese students with him as part of an exchange with two Chinese universities, is visiting as a private citizen.

However, his role as the former head of the democratic, self-governing island carries political weight. He has framed the trip as a means to improve relations between Beijing and Taipei.

"I hope through the enthusiasm of the youth and their interactions to improve the cross-strait mood, so bring peace faster, and earlier," he told reporters before setting off.

Ma's visit comes a day after Honduras — one of the 14 countries to formally recognize Taiwan — broke its ties with the island.

What will Ma do in China?

Ma is a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang) and held the presidential office between 2008 and 2016. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015, shortly before rival Tsai Ing-wen won the presidency.

The Kuomingtang had maintained closer cross-strait relations than Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have angered Beijing through their insistence on Taiwan's independence and sovereignty.

Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province and has pledged to take back control of the island.

China criticizes German minister's Taiwan visit

However, Monday marks former President Ma's first visit to the mainland. He will also be taking part in the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day on April 5 when families visit the graves of their ancestors.

How have people in Taiwan reacted?

Ma will visit several cities — not including Beijing — and may meet with Chinese officials. The delegation of students traveling with him are set to meet with their counterparts from Shanghai's Fudan University and Changsha's Hunan University.

The DPP has criticized Ma's travel plans, but there has been little in terms of controversy on the island due to other Kuomingtang politicians having previously made similar trips.

Groups gathered at the airport to see off Ma, with some protesting his actions while others were expressing support.

A former student leader from the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests urged Ma to cancel the visit.

"If you have even a strand of affection for Taiwan ... you should announce the cancellation of your trip," Wang Dan wrote on his Facebook page.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been heightened since the DPP took power. Beijing cut off contact and has been carrying out military maneuvers in the proximity of the island.

ab/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon transits the Pacific Ocean.

US warship transits through Taiwan Strait, China angered

US warship transits through Taiwan Strait, China angered

The US Navy said a guided missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate "freedom of navigation" in accordance with international law. The waterway is a flash point between Beijing and Taiwan.
ConflictsJanuary 6, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A placard reading "Today is a no work day, Today is a strike day" is seen at the main railway station in Stuttgart, southern Germany

Nationwide German transport strike causes major disruptions

Politics11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kamala Harris in Accra, against the Ghanaian flag

US Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off Africa trip

US Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off Africa trip

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indien Stierkampf Debatte

The legal battle around bullfighting in India

The legal battle around bullfighting in India

Society16 hours ago01:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Alpha Dia, a model from Senegal, is seen in Hamburg.

How big a problem is racism in Germany?

How big a problem is racism in Germany?

Human RightsMarch 25, 202302:42 min
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters at a demonstraton in Bayonne against the pension reform

Too little, too late: Comparing Europe's pension systems

Too little, too late: Comparing Europe's pension systems

Society20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person shows his smartphone and a watch showing different times

Decision to postpone daylight saving splits Lebanon in two

Decision to postpone daylight saving splits Lebanon in two

Politics10 hours ago02:45 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two people walk amid the debris of a flattened home.

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

CatastropheMarch 26, 202301:30 min
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

Business50 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage