 Taiwanese ruling party suffers local election defeats | News | DW | 24.11.2018

News

Taiwanese ruling party suffers local election defeats

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has suffered major losses in local elections. Voters also cast ballots in a referendum that threatens to further burden an already tense relationship between Taiwan and China.

Residents queue outside a polling station at an elementary school to vote in local elections in Taipei on November 24, 2018 (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stowers)

Taiwan's ruling party lost two mayoral elections to the Nationalist party on Saturday in polls seen as a popularity test of the country's independence-leading president, Tsai Ing-wen, as China exerts ever-more economic and political pressure on the island.

Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost both in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, where it had held power for 20 years, and in the central city of Taichung.

The Nationalists had campaigned on a pro-business platform, while also advocating a more conciliatory line toward Beijing.

Voters also cast ballots in referendums that will affect issues ranging from gay rights to the island's volatile relationship with China.

Ahead of the election, President Tsai accused China of trying to interfere by engaging in "political bullying" and "fake news." Beijing, which has never given up its claim to Taiwan, denies the allegations.

The outcome of one of the referendums could anger China. It asks voters about whether Taiwan should change its name at international sports events from Chinese Taipei to Taiwan, a move Beijing opposes.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated after Tsai's pro-independence party entered office in 2016. China recently conducted military drills around the island and tried to convince Taiwan's diplomatic allies to abandon it.

Same-sex marriage

Another referendum on the ballot asks voters about legalizing gay marriage ahead of a Supreme Court deadline for introducing same-sex legislation by mid-2019. Tsai campaigned on a pro-marriage-equality agenda in 2016.

Watch video 01:07
Now live
01:07 mins.

Thousands rally for Taiwanese independence from China

Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is also hoping to perform well as more than 11,000 seats are up for grabs in municipalities, counties, townships and villages across the country.

But the party's prospects are challenged by a backlash against Tsai's attempts to overhaul the country's pension scheme and labor law. Other critics have denounced the government for failing to cut a budget deficit or reduce pollution.

amp/cmk (Reuters, AFP)

