Taiwan president resigns as party head after election losses

Both the ruling party and the opposition party have traditionally favored relations with China, but have strongly denied being pro-Beijing.
China launches biggest drills in decades
China-Taiwan relations take a backseat
Tsai had recast the local elections as being more than a local vote, saying the world was watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory.
The Nationalist party, on the other hand, mostly avoided campaigning on issues related to China and focused on domestic topics like air pollution in the central city of Taichung and the island's strategies for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.
China said the result should that "mainstream public opinion in the island is for peace, stability and a good life."
Beijing said would continue to work with Taiwan's people to promote peaceful relations and firmly oppose Taiwan's independence and foreign interference, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency.