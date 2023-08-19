  1. Skip to content
Taiwan: China conducts military drills after VP's US visit

2 hours ago

The drills, strongly condemned by Taiwan, are seen as a response to a visit of its Vice President William Lai to the US. China has derided Lai as a "troublemaker" who backs "Taiwanese independence" separatists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLNN
Chinese fighter jets launch missiles to carry out strikes during military drills
China has used military drills as a way to intimidate Taiwan amid fears that Beijing could order an invasion of the self-governing island Image: CFOTO/NurPhoto/IMAGO

China conducted military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday as a "stern warning" in reaction to the recent US stopover by Taiwan's Vice President, William Lai.

Taiwan's defense ministry said it had detected 42 Chinese aircraft and eight ships involved in drills around the island.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around the island of Taiwan...meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces," state media Xinhua reported, quoting Chinese military sources.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry strongly condemned the military drills, saying they do not "help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait." Taipei also said that the drills showcase China's "militaristic mentality."   

The defense ministry's statement asserted that it would deploy the necessary forces and possesses the capability, resolve, and confidence to safeguard national security.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council urged China to stop using force and intimidation in favor of dialogue. The council emphasized that Taiwan's citizens are resolute in their defense and won't yield to threats.

Lai US visit irks China

Vice President Lai, anticipated to be the leading candidate for Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections in January, returned from the US on Friday.

Though his visit was characterized as mere stopovers en route to Paraguay, Lai made some speeches during his time in the US.

Beijing condemned the stopovers by Lai and said the politician advocates Taiwanese separatism. China labeled Lai — a Harvard-educated doctor — a separatist and a "troublemaker."

Although Lai irked China by referring to himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence," he has pledged to keep the status quo on his campaign trail and offered talks with Beijing.

China condemns Taiwan VP's US stopover: James Chater reports

China says to take forceful measures

The foreign ministry issued a statement saying that China was "closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The foreign ministry also called on Washington to "abide by the One-China principle... and to stop official exchanges between the US and Taiwan."

As part of its One China policy, the US acknowledges the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China. At the same time, the US informally helps Taiwan and provides aid to the island as aligned with the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

China sees the democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, a stance vigorously opposed by the island's government. Beijing has previously vowed to take control of Taiwan using force if necessary.

ss/wd (Reuters, AFP)

 

