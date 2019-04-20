 Syria: Jihadis kill dozens of government soldiers in Aleppo | News | DW | 27.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syria: Jihadis kill dozens of government soldiers in Aleppo

Syrian government forces and Iranian militiamen came under attack shortly after midnight in the northern province of Aleppo. One of the jihadi groups involved in the assaults is linked to al-Qaida.

Destroyed buildings in Kafr Hamrah near to Aleppo (picture alliance/dpa/BERNAMA/H. Mohamed)

Jihadi militants killed 22 Syrian government soldiers and allied Iranian militiamen on Saturday in two synchronized attacks in northern Syria, a British-based war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said al-Qaeda's former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and its ally, Hurras al-Deen, also wounded 30 soldiers and militiamen in the assaults in the northern province of Aleppo.

The jihadis first attacked government positions in a rural area of southern Aleppo in the early hours of Saturday morning. A second suicide bombing attack against government and Iranian forces in southwestern Aleppo occurred shortly thereafter.

Government troops and Russian aircraft responded by bombing jihadi positions, killing eight militants and five civilians, the Observatory said.

Soldiers loyal to the regime also shelled rebel positions in Hama and Idlib provinces in retaliation, according to Syria's official news agency.

Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Turkey, which supports rebel forces, and Russia agreed in September to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib and parts of Aleppo and Hamas. The deal has not been fully implemented.

The Observatory said Saturday's skirmishes brought the total number of government soldiers killed in fighting with jihadi groups in the buffer zone to 58.

Russia, Turkey and Iran held talks on Thursday on ending the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since 2011.

amp/xx (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

What foreign powers want from the Syrian war

The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests. (12.04.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Syrien SDF Flagge in Baghouz

'Islamic State' kills 35 Syrian fighters in 'comeback' attack 20.04.2019

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has described the assaults as the group's deadliest operation since the fall of the "caliphate." Security analysts say "Islamic State" continues to be a potent fighting force.

Syrien Mutmaßlicher Gas-Angriff in Aleppo

Russia bombs militants after Aleppo 'chlorine' attack 25.11.2018

Russian warplanes have struck rebel targets thought to have been behind a toxic gas attack on Aleppo that left dozens of people needing hospital treatment. Moscow accused militants of firing shells containing chlorine.

Russland Sotschi Staffan de Mistura, UN-Sondergesandter für Syrien

UN Syria envoy slams Astana peace talks as 'missed opportunity' 29.11.2018

Staffan de Mistura criticized the peace talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey for not breaking the stalemate. Separately, Syria urged the West to lift sanctions in order to help migrants return.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  