Syria: Germany cautions Turkey against Kurdish conflict

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a Turkey-Kurdish conflict "must not happen" and that only the so-called "Islamic State" stood to gain.

Germany has cautioned Turkey against using the ousting of Bashar Assad's regime to strike at Kurdish forces in Syria, saying such a conflict would have broader security implications.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) would be the only ones who stood to gain from Turkey attacking Kurds in Syria. Kurdish forces have played an integral role in defeating IS.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was time to destroy "terrorist" groups that posed a threat to Syria's survival, namely the IS jihadis and Kurdish fighters.

What Baerbock has said

"This must not happen," Baerbock said Monday on Germany's Deutschlandfunk public radio.

"It would help no one if the Islamic State terrorists were the ones to benefit from a conflict with the Kurds. This would pose a security threat to Syria, Turkey and Europe."

Last week, Baerbock highlighted the role Kurds played in the fight against IS and said Turkey had a responsibility to preserve Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkey has maintained strong ties with Syria's new leaders and has carried out repeated military operations against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, which it sees as an offshoot of the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

The Turkish government claimed that more than 40,000 people have been killed as a result of PKK terrorism.



Syria's interim leadership holds talks

Amid concern that Turkey and its allied militias may be preparing to launch an offensive on the northern Syrian border town of Kobane, Syria's interim leadership has been holding a series of talks.

In the latest discussions, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has met with senior diplomats from Jordan and Qatar, having met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed support for "a government that represents all spectrums in Syria," as well as for "the drafting of a new constitution," according to Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka TV.

"We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state," Safadi was quoted as saying, adding that "the Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference."

