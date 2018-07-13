 Sweden wildfires spread as far north as Arctic | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.07.2018

Europe

Sweden wildfires spread as far north as Arctic

Sustained record-heat and a summer drought have kept the blazes going in central Sweden, prompting evacuations. Fires were registered in the country's northermost county in the Arctic Circle.

Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in Karbole, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

Sweden has requested emergency help from the EU on Wednesday to fight a dozens of forest wildfires, in the midst of an extreme heatwave that is plaguing the Nordic region.

Authorities said that 44 fires were raging across the country and in the counties of Gavleborg, Jamtland and Dalarna, residents were asked to evacuate. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) fire Chief Britta Ramberg told Swedish TT news agency that the fire in Jamtland was "the largest and spreading the fastest".

The blaze engulfed 2,500 hectares (6,000 acres) and was spreading by 10 square meters (100 square feet) per minute, authorities said.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

The fires also affected Lapland, Sweden's northernmost region, which lies within the Arctic Circle. The town of Jokkmokk, a popular winter tourist destination, was threatened by fires in the vicinity. Rescue officer Thomas Andersson told AFP news agency that in Jokkmokk, a wildfire of this magnitude had not been seen for in 12 years.

Aircraft try to put a wildfire out in Sweden (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Suslin)

Dozens of fires have hit central Sweden and even reached the artic circle.

Fires could increase

MSB sought help from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism due to lack of capacity and manpower. Italy sent two firefighter aircraft to assist the badly hit areas of central Sweden, while Norway dispatched six helicopters, MSB confirmed.

Emergency services company SOS Alarm warned on Wednesday that dry conditions would "likely" increase the number of fires.

"This is not looking good, it's burning uncontrollably and spreading quickly," rescue officer Torbjorn Wannqvist told TT news agency.

Record heat

In recent days, meteorologists in Sweden have warned of extremely hot temperatures gripping the country, noting that it was unusual for a heatwave to last this long.

Temperatures in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, reportedly reached over 33 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) this week. It was the hottest temperature recorded there since 1947.

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Daily news site The Local Sweden, noted that the combination of unusually warm temperatures early in the summer and an ongoing drought have put the country in "extreme risk" for forest fires.

Neighbouring Norway has also been hit by wildfires in 100 localities last week, in the south of the country. Some of the fires were triggered by lightning.

jcg/rc (EFE, AFP)

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Our forests are disappearing

