Swapping slash-and-burn for conservation agriculture

Food SecurityGhanaSwapping slash-and-burn for conservation agricultureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityGhanaMaxwell Suuk | Wiebke Feuersenger08/28/2023August 28, 2023Slash-and-burn is a traditional farming method used by many subsistence farmers. But the practice both harms the soil and accelerates global warming. A project in Ghana promotes conservation agriculture instead. https://p.dw.com/p/4VTIMAdvertisement