Food SecurityGhana

Swapping slash-and-burn for conservation agriculture

Maxwell Suuk | Wiebke Feuersenger
August 28, 2023

Slash-and-burn is a traditional farming method used by many subsistence farmers. But the practice both harms the soil and accelerates global warming. A project in Ghana promotes conservation agriculture instead.

Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a TV reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks support to hold elections

ConflictsAugust 28, 2023
