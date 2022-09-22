 Sustainable award-winning cuisine | Eco Africa | DW | 30.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Sustainable award-winning cuisine

Haute cuisine without citrus, chocolate and pepper? More restaurants in Berlin are going local, using only products grown in the region.

More in the Media Center

Eco Africa-Sendung (23.09.2022) This week at Eco Africa, we look at biomass as a sustainable energy source in rural areas and we meet the owner of a zero-waste restaurant in Ghana producing fertilizers from food waste.

Organic fertilizer from food waste 22.09.2022

ECIE Biomass

The pros and cons of biomass energy 22.09.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (23.09.2022) This week at Eco Africa, we look at biomass as a sustainable energy source in rural areas and we meet the owner of a zero-waste restaurant in Ghana producing fertilizers from food waste.

Somalia: Biogas for food security 22.09.2022

This week on Eco Africa we learn how Kenyan farmers are quickly embracing organic farming, see how mini forests can have a big impact and follow a team that is teaching sustainable fishing practices in Tunisia.

Teaching sustainable fishing in Tunisia 16.09.2022

More from EcoAfrica Reports

Mbongeni Bhutelezi, plastic art, South Africa, art, environment

Mbongeni Buthelezi paints with plastic instead of paint 30.09.2022

Eco Africa RUANDA water Eco Africa-Sendung (30.09.2022) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Die Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW. Der Sendungsteaser zu dieser Sendung lautet: In this week’s edition we find out how Rwanda is improving groundwater management and building up climate resilience, look at Germany’s meat substitute boom and at flowerpots made from discarded monitors in Cameroon.

Improving groundwater management 30.09.2022

By teaching its residents how waste has become a resource, a city in Senegal is getting them to separate their garbage.

Local recycling as a role model 30.09.2022

Eco Africa DYB flower Eco Africa-Sendung (30.09.2022) entnommen. Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. Die Bilder benötigen als Copyright DW. Der Sendungsteaser zu dieser Sendung lautet: In this week’s edition we find out how Rwanda is improving groundwater management and building up climate resilience, look at Germany’s meat substitute boom and at flowerpots made from discarded monitors in Cameroon.

Flowerpots made from discarded monitors 30.09.2022

More from Eco Africa

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine 30.09.2022

DW's Eco Africa

Eco Africa - The Environment Magazine 23.09.2022

Eco Africa-Sendung (28.01.2022). Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit der Sendung. The Environment Magazine This week on Eco Africa we see how artists are turning trash into fashion and using Tel Aviv's promenade as a runway, and we try out a pocket transmitter that is bringing crucial information to farmers in Burkina Faso.

Reunion Island turns to biomass to power itself 22.09.2022

Plastic waste. Volunteers collect and count plastic bottles littering the foreshore of the River Thames at Queenhithe Dock in central London, in an event organised by the #OneLess campaign and Thames21 to draw attention to the impact that single-use plastic water bottles are having on the environment. Picture date: Friday February 9, 2018. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire URN:34868861

River Thames increasingly dirty 22.09.2022

Read also

Ein Großaufgebot an Einsatzkräften musste zu einem Waldbrand bei Stockstadt anrücken. Ein Waldstück westlich von Aschaffenburg ist am Donnerstag in Brand geraten. Laut Polizei stand am Nachmittag an der bayerisch-hessischen Landesgrenze zwischen Stockstadt und Babenhausen Waldboden auf einer Fläche von der Größe zweier Fußballfelder in Flammen.

Water scarcity triggers fierce competition — also in Germany 27.08.2022

Climate change threatens to dry up the planet and the global water crisis sees the competition for water becoming ever more fierce. Conflicts over the scarce commodity are increasing everywhere. Even in Germany.

Das Filmset von Der Rote Baron, aufgenommen bei den Dreharbeiten zu dem neuen Kinofilm in Prag (Foto vom 11.07.2006). Der Film wird derzeit mit hohem technischen Aufwand im Prager Stadtteil Letnany gedreht. Der Der Rote Baron war der berühmte Beiname von Manfred Albrecht Freiherr von Richthofen (1892-1918). Er war ein deutscher Jagdflieger im Ersten Weltkrieg, der stets in einem rot gestrichenen Flugzeug flog. Er erzielte die höchste Zahl von Luftsiegen, die im Ersten Weltkrieg von einem einzelnen Piloten erreicht wurde. Die entstehende Großproduktion mit rund 18 Millionen Euro kommt 2007 in die Kinos. Foto: Bjoern Steinz dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany aims to make its film industry greener 18.02.2022

The film industry wants to become more sustainable. What is changing? Here are some of the sustainability measures being implemented in Germany.

This week on Eco Africa we look at how greenhouses are helping farmers ensure sustainable food production in Mogadishu, how Nairobi is investing in electric public transport, and how to get the community involved in recycling.

Somalia: Greenhouse Farming to Combat Climate Change 06.05.2022

Farmers in Mogadishu have switched to greenhouse technologies to boost sustainable food production, reduce water consumption and protect their crops from drought.

30.3.2022, Eco Africa Show, Affe in Kenia

Kenya's 2021 Wildlife Census 31.03.2022

This week on Eco Africa we look into cryptocurrencies to see how they can be used for conservation and if they can ever truly be good for the environment. We also see the results of Kenya's country-wide wildlife census.