Sustainable award-winning cuisine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Haute cuisine without citrus, chocolate and pepper? More restaurants in Berlin are going local, using only products grown in the region.
Climate change threatens to dry up the planet and the global water crisis sees the competition for water becoming ever more fierce. Conflicts over the scarce commodity are increasing everywhere. Even in Germany.
The film industry wants to become more sustainable. What is changing? Here are some of the sustainability measures being implemented in Germany.
Farmers in Mogadishu have switched to greenhouse technologies to boost sustainable food production, reduce water consumption and protect their crops from drought.
This week on Eco Africa we look into cryptocurrencies to see how they can be used for conservation and if they can ever truly be good for the environment. We also see the results of Kenya's country-wide wildlife census.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version