Super Cup: Bayern Munich complete quadruple amid coronavirus concerns

Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla, Puskas Arena

(Goretzka 34', Martinez 104'— Ocampos pen 12')

Bayern Munich added the UEFA Super Cup to last season's Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League triumphs thanks to an extra-time header from Javi Martinez — in what could be one of his final acts for the club amid talk of a transfer.

With the score tied at 1-1 at the end of regular time, the first time that Bayern had failed to beat any opponent in 90 minutes in 22 matches going back to February, the Spanish veteran rose to head home and secure victory over last season's Europa League winners, Sevilla.

The game was attended by over 15,000 spectators in Budapest, despite rising coronavirus infection rates in the region and a plea from the city's mayor for the game to take place behind closed doors.

In the days preceding the match, Bavarian premier Markus Söder had also advised Bayern Munich supporters not to travel to the Hungarian capital, and over 800 fans did indeed return their tickets. The approximately 1,000 Bayern fans who did attend, including many regulars judging by the flags on display, appeared to issue a message to Söder in the first half, singing audibly: "Söder, we are here anyway!"

Early setback for Bayern

And it was at the end where those fans were gathered, socially distanced and mostly wearing face coverings in line with UEFA guidance, where Sevilla opened the scoring, Lucas Ocampos beating Manuel Neuer from the spot after David Alaba had barged into Ivan Rakitic in the box.

Not that the early setback knocked Bayern off their strike. Leroy Sané saw a shot blocked before goalkeeper Bounou saved from Robert Lewandowski as the chances mounted.

Just after the hour mark, they were level. Lewandowski spun brilliantly in the box to lose his marker and receive an inch-perfect chipped cross from Thomas Müller. With a single touch, the Pole laid off to Leon Goretzka who, arriving late in the box, fired home a deserved equalizer as the half ended level.

Bayern thought they had taken the lead just after halftime following another delightful Lewandowski-Müller combination in the penalty area – but the referee's assistant had raised his flag for an offside in the build-up. The ball was in the Sevilla net again soon after when Sané smashed a shot past Bono, but the goal was again ruled out, this time for a Lewandowski foul.

The Champions League winners from Bavaria continued to dominate proceedings, attacking the goal behind which their travelling supporters were gathered – socially distant from on each other and mostly wearing masks. But the Europa League winners from Andalusia were well organized and defended well, knowing one counter-attack could be all they needed.

Martinez wins it

But when just such a chance arrived late on, when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri raced clear with just Neuer to beat, the German number one spread himself to save and send the Super Cup into extra-time, where he immediately tipped another En-Nesyri effort onto the post.

Sevilla, after beating Roma, Manchester United and Inter Milan to win the Europa League in Cologne, had certainly had their chances to win their first Super Cup since 2006 and make up for four subsequent defeats in this fixture.

But in the end, it was Martinez who provided Bayern with the perfect leaving gift.

As it happened:

120' Full time — Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla — It's all over in Budapest and Bayern have won the UEFA Super Cup. The winning goal comes courtesy of Javi Martinez, a player who looks likely to end his eight-year association with Bayern Munich in the coming days. A fitting end if so, as Hansi Flick's winning machine just keeps on going.

118' Time almost up for Sevilla... Hansi Flick on the cusp of his fourth trophy with Bayern in less than a year in charge.

116' En-Nesyri gets into a great position at the far post again, but his touch lets him down and robs him of a chance to test Neuer.

112' Bayern sub: Boateng on, Alaba off.

110' It's not really in Bayern's nature to merely protect their lead and, indeed, they are continuing to push for a third to kill this one off.

106' Ocampos does brilliantly to pick out Escudero at the far post, but he couldn't quite reach it, otherwise he would have had a great chance of putting it in. Ocampos has been Sevilla's standout performer tonight. Some great contributions by the Argentine tonight.

105' HT of ET — Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla

104' GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla — Martinez puts Bayern in front! The substitute scores in what could be his final game in a Bayern shirt. Sevilla only clear a corner to Alaba, whose shot is only parried to Martinez, who does well to generate enough power on his header to put it past Bounou. Finally, Bayern lead.

101' Tolisso almost squeezes one in at the near post, but Bounou is alert and makes the stop.

99' Bayern double sub: Davies & Martinez on, Hernandez & Goretzka off.

96' Sevilla sub: Vasquez on, Jordan off.

95' Sevilla started the first half, the second half, and now the first half of extra time strongly.

93' Sevilla hit the post! So close to a second for the Spaniards but Neuer deflects En-Nesyri's shot onto the post with his foot.

91' EXTRA TIME. Here we go for another 30 minutes.

90'+5 Full time — Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — We will play another 30 minutes in Hungary.

90'+2 Chance for Bayern again as Gnabry's low cross evades Lewandowski and then Müller slips at the far post and is penalised for a foul. It's just not dropping for Bayern.

90' Lucas Hernandez absolutely chops Ocampos to the ground, and the Bayern man gets a clear yellow. Ocampos has been given some rough treatment tonight.

87' HUGE save by Neuer! Sevilla catch Bayern out on the counter-attack, Navas finds En-Nesyri, who is one-on-one with Neuer but the Germany No.1 makes an unbelievable save. Just as En-Nesyri seems certain to win it for Sevilla. Massive moment.

85' Bayern starting to apply some late pressure as Navas slices the ball away for a corner. Kimmich swings it in but Bounou punhces it away positively.

81' Ocampos penalised for a foul on Süle as he tries to finish off a fast Sevilla counter-attack, which was allowed to run by referee Anthony Taylor after a foul in the build-up. Sevilla still possess a threat here and Bayern need to be wary.

78' Fine strike by Müller from distance, and a powerful one, but Bounou gets behind it in the Sevilla goal.

76' Lewandowski meets Gnabry's cross from the right at the near post, but Kounde does enough to put the Pole off and restrict Bayern to a corner — one which Sevilla get clear.

75' Süle meets Kimmich's cross and guides the ball towards goal, but it's headed away from inside Sevilla's own six yard box. Still the goal won't come for Bayern.

72' Sevilla sub: Gudelj on, Suso off.

70' Bayern sub: Tolisso on, Sane off.

69' Neither team really wants extra time and we could see a very open conclusion to this game, with plenty of chance.

66' Bayern win a freekick on the edge of the box, but Alaba can't keep his effort down.

Thomas Müller has been superb once again for BAyern.

62' Sane goal ruled out! The second time Bayern have had a goal chalked off tonight. This time it's for a foul against Lewandowski in the build-up. It's a debatable one and Salihamidzic, on the Bayern bench, has made his views known too strongly and receives a yellow card.

60' Kimmich plays a short freekick to Gnabry, who shirks a challenge and has a shot closed down.

58' A double change for Sevilla: En-Nesyri & Tores on, De Jong & Rakitic off.

56' Kounde picks up a yellow as he catches Lewandowski late.

55' Navas drills a dangerous cross in from the ight, but Neuer saw it coming and punches it clear.

53' Kimmich lucky not to go into the book for an elbow into Ocampos' throat.

51' Lewandowski scores, inishing of another beautiful Bayern move involving Müller, but the Pole was marginally offside. Marginal, but the right call.

50' Good skill by Gnabry, who twists and turns his way into the box, but Navas gets a foot in.

49' Sevilla have started this second half strongly. Back to-back corners and some pressure to force Bayern into some defensive work.

47' De Jong forces Neuer into a smart stop to his right as Sevilla fly out of the traps at the start of the second half.

46' SECOND HALF. We go again.

Lewandowski laid on a brilliant assist for Goretzka's equalizer.

45' Halftime — Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — All square at the break in an entertaining game in Budapest. An early penalty put Sevilla ahead, but a fine goal by Bayern, crafted by Müller and Lewandowski and finished by Goretzka, gave the Germans a deserved equalizer. This one is wide open.

44' Jordan gets a silly yellow card for failing to retreat at a free-kick.

43' Süle anxiously gets the ball clear for Bayern.

40' Bayern deserve to be level but Sevilla are far from out of this. The Spanish side are defending well and carry a goal threat of their own. Lopetegui's side have played their part in an unusually entertaining and high quality Super Cup.

38' Sane cuts in from the right and strikes the ball ferociously into the face of Carlos, who has stayed down. The ball was travelling. Thankfully he's returned to his feet.

35' De Jong immediately puts Sevilla back in front, but the flag eventually goes up against him. He knew it, I knew it, everyone knew it. But the assistant referee waited and waited and waited before flagging.

34' GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — Goretzka levels! What a goal this is by Bayern. Müller's exquisite outside-of-the-boot cross is brilliantly cushioned into the path of Goretzka, who doesn't break stride as he cushions a volley beyond Bounou. First class goal by Bayern.

30' Lewandowski denied! The Pole goes clean through and seems odds on to score, but he just tries to lift the ball over Sevilla keeper Bounou, who stands up well to deny the Bayern marksman.

29' Bayern up to 67% possession as they look to have Sevilla where they want them.

27' Two big chances for Bayern in the last few minutes.

26' Pavard chance! Müller drives forward and releases the ball to find Pavard, who hammers a first-time shot across the face of the Sevilla goal. Again though, Bayern should have scored.

23' Bayern starting to put Sevilla under more pressure, but Sevilla playing very well, particularly defensively.

21' What a miss! Lewandowski's low cross from the right seems to put it on a plate for Müller, but Kounde makes a brilliant last ditch block and gets just enough on it to keep the ball out. But Müller didn't make a great connection and really had to score there.

19' Kimmich floats it towards Süle at the back post, and it deflects off De Jong for a Bayern corner — but Sevilla clear their lines.

18' Rakitic loses the ball and then hacks down Lewandowski 25 meters out as he attempts to win it back.

15' Sane goes down in a dangerous area but the flag was already up against Lewandowski. Bayern just struggling to impose themselves as an attacking force at the moment.

13' Bounou, the Sevilla keeper slips as he makes a clearance, and that almost lets Bayern in but Sevilla's defenders manage to get it clear.

12' GOAL! Bayern Munich 0-1 Sevilla — Ocampos sends Neuer the wrong way with a "no look" penalty. Extraordinary.

11' SEVILLA PENALTY! Rakitic drives into a dangerous area and Alaba seems to clip him and Sevilla have a chance from the spot. Alaba booked.

8' Bayern starting to dominate the ball, knocking it around quite confidently, but they don't quite have the same swagger without Thiago Alcantara orchestrating play fom deep.

5' A lively start as Sevilla in a free-kick in a good area on the left, but Bayern deal with the ball into the box.

3' The first thing you notice tonight is there are far more fans in attendance than any other game we've seen. We'll get the official attendance figures later but UEFA were hoping up to 20,000 would be in attendance tonight.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway!

20:45 Lewa is ready...

20:30 Purple patch

This is a meeting between Europe's two most in-form teams. Bayern have won their last 22 games straight while Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 21. The last time Bayern failed to win and Sevilla lost was on the same day: February 9. Something will have to give in Budapest.

20:15 Alaba & Lewandowski start, Davies on the bench

David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski have both shaken off minor injuries to make it into Hansi Flick's starting XI in Budapest. Alaba picked up a thigh injury which kept him out of the Bundesliga opener against Schalke, while Lewandowski got a knock in training. The only other notable inclusions are in defense, with Lucas Hernandez preferred to Alphonso Davies and Niklas Süle starting ahead of compatriot Jerome Boateng.

20:00 — Team news! Here's how Bayern line up...

And the Sevilla XI...

Read more: New season, same Bayern

Fan or no fans?

UEFA's decision to "experiment" by having traveling fans in attendance for tonight's game has come under fire. 800 Bayern fans have reportedly returned their tickets after Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder expressed his concerns about the implications of traveling to a high-risk area. Söder's counterpart in Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, has spoken in favor of a ghost game scenario.

Read more: Bayern fans canceling trips to Budapest.

Fun fact

This isn't Bayern and Sevilla's first rodeo in the UEFA Super Cup but each have only one title to their name. Sevilla's sole victory came on the first of their six appearances in 2006, seven years before Bayern won the trophy for the first time after three previous defeats in the fixture.

Bayern Munich's Super Cup record

Bayern are making their fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance; their record is W1 L3.

1975: 0-3 aggregate v Dynamo Kyiv (0-1 home, 0-2 away)

1976: 3-5 aggregate v Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away)

2001: 2-3 v Liverpool (Monaco)

2013: 2-2 v Chelsea (aet, 5-4 pens, Prague)

Who else remembers that last-minute Javi Martinez strike?

Prematch spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The fact Lewandowski only scored once was a surprising element of Bayern's 8-0 win against Schalke last Friday. Last season, the Polish international became only the third player in Champions League history to score in nine consecutive games, but after not scoring in the final his tally stood at a competition-best 15, two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record.

Fun fact

Bayern's 2013 victory against Chelsea in Prague is Germany's sole UEFA Super Cup success; Bundesliga clubs have lost the match on seven out of eight occasions, most recent was Bayern's 2001 defeat by a Liverpool side featuring Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

Previous meeting

The sides' only other meetings came in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern won 2-1 on aggregate, with all the goals coming in the first leg in Seville. It was a 68th-minute strike from Thiago Alcantara that ultimately took Jupp Heynckes' team into the semifinals.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Sevilla deserved to win the Europa League final. They're a very mature team and well drilled tactically. I'm expecting a great game, a really exciting game, with a lot of dynamism and intensity."

From the coaches' mouth: Julen Lopetegui

"Bayern have a manager who deserves a lot of credit for the way in which he has managed the side and changed the team's fortunes by giving it a strong identity in addition to a lot of focus on teamwork. It's very difficult to do what he has done."

Read more: Former coach on Bayern's record breaking 17-year-old Jamal Musiala

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Davies - Goretzka, Kimmich - Gnabry, Müller, Sane - Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Sevilla

Bounou - Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Escudero - Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan - Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos