CLEAN ENERGY IN SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Sunny North Macedonia falls short of solar thermal expectations

Using solar thermal technology to convert sunlight into heat should be a no-brainer in North Macedonia. But meager subsidies and insufficient regulation have stymied projects, despite the economic benefits.

Nord-Mazedonien | Hotel Drim am Ohridsee

Drim Hotel on North Macedonia’s Lake Ohrid has invested in a solar thermal system, heat pumps and photovoltaic panels

Drim Hotel on picturesque Lake Ohrid recently revamped its heating and cooling system. Although the hotel had been using heat pumps for a decade — an energy-efficient alternative to boilers and air conditioning systems — it opted to switch to solar thermal technology. Unlike photovoltaic systems (PV) that turn solar rays into electricity, solar thermal modules produce heat that is used to drive heating and cooling units.

Hotel manager Krste Blazheski told DW that a 10-percent-plus rise in the cost of electricity this year meant investing 170,000 euros in swapping the electric heat pumps for a combined solar thermal and photovoltaic (PV) system would soon pay off. "Return on investment will take three to four years maximum," says Blazheski. "Then we will have free power."

Krste Blazheski, hotel manager

Krste Blazheski is the manager of Hotel Drim

Still, the Drim's investment in solar thermal technology puts it firmly in the minority in North Macedonia. According to DW research sponsored by the European Journalism Fund, many firms and private citizens are eager to transition. Yet meager government subsidies for the capital-intensive investments, coupled with unlicensed contractors clogging the market with subpar merchandise and service, provide little encouragement.

"Macedonian sun for Macedonian energy:" former prime minister Zoran Zaev announced in 2018 that the country would use its plentiful sunshine to generate economic growth. Five years later, the Balkan state – its flag emblazoned with a resplendent sun – is hardly racing towards its ambitious targets for solar thermal and photovoltaic energy.

One of the sunniest places in the world

According to the state statistical office, North Macedonian households installed nearly 80,000 solar thermal collectors in 2019. Mass expansion should be doable: with 280 days of sun a year, North Macedonia boasts more than most countries. Yet the latest report by the International Renewable Energy Agency revealed that less than 2% of the country's power is currently solar-generated, one of the lowest levels in Europe.

Karte Nord-Mazedonien EN

The NGO Center for environmental research and information (Eko-svest), which recently launched a campaign on smart energy planning, claims installing solar panels on just one percent of the country's territory could make North Macedonia energy independent. Apparently, there's no lack of popular interest. "Ninety percent of citizens believe solar energy could be used much more to meet energy needs," says Ana Colovikj Leshoska, Eko-svest director. And roughly the same number believe there should be more investment in energy independence, she adds.

Too few subsidies

Inadequate support for investors is a huge obstacle to rollout, say experts and businesspeople alike. Subsidies have so far been tiny. A mere 80,000 euros a year is allocated to household solar thermal collectors, meaning some 500 to 600 families receive between 150 and 300 euros to help cover installation costs. Household systems, usually consisting of one or two modules, cost around 500 euros per panel. A single collector provides approximately 150 liters of hot water a day. "This is nothing, considering the country's needs," says Ilija Nasov, director of industry lobby group Solar Macedonia. Moreover, as a result of the strain placed on state funding by the COVID-19 pandemic, North Macedonia's ministry of the economy has confirmed there will be no state aid for solar thermal systems at all this year.

Infografik - Gesamtstrommix Nordmazedonien - EN

The cost of solar thermal technology in this developing country has led to so-called "phantom companies" emerging, which do inferior work with shoddy materials, made mostly in China. "People want to buy systems as cheaply as possible. They often make the mistake of [investing in] inferior quality," says Sanja Popovska Vasilevska from the Macedonian consumer protection agency. Companies pop up one day, complete the work and disappear the next, she said. Soon after, the system's pipes burst or similar. When frustrated consumers turn to her organization for help, it is usually impossible to find the firms, while the clients lose their investment, says Popovska Vasilevska.

New legislation to deter fly-by-night suppliers

Ilija Nasov from Solar Macedonia believes the current legislation urgently needs changing. Those installing solar thermal collectors without a state-issued quality certificate should not qualify for subsidies. He also notes that fly-by-nights who import cheap, flawed collectors remain exempt from customs, while North Macedonia manufacturers such as Camel Solar and Plasma pay 18% tax to import raw materials for domestic solar collector production. "There is no control mechanism," Nasov points out. The industry lobby group organizes courses and issues certificates for licensed installers. Eighty people received training in three years. Yet 200 licensed installers nationwide are simply too few, says the association.

Mazedonien Energieregulierungskommission

Marko Bislimoski, head of North Macedonia's Energy Regulatory Commission

"When installing photovoltaic systems, the situation is completely different," explains Marko Bislimoski, head of North Macedonia's energy regulatory commission. Before approaching the commission to apply for energy production licenses, companies need numerous documents and building permits. Developers complain about the red tape, but it does ensure photovoltaic investors don't run the same risks as consumers buying deficient thermal systems.

Infografik - Gesamtkapazität erneuerbarer Energie in Nordmazedonien - EN

Despite the problems, there's a big push for renewables in North Macedonia, which the EU supports. The target share of renewables in gross final energy consumption has been set at 40% by 2030 and 45% by 2040. Since 2018, the EU's investment bank, EBRD, has financed about 27 million euros worth of solar and hydroelectric energy production facilities. "EBRD has supported significant investment in the transmission and distribution grid, necessary for the energy transition, security of supply and rollout of renewable energy sources," says Andi Aranitasi, head of EBRD in North Macedonia. Experts agree, however, that no matter how well intentioned, this and other sources of international funding are unlikely to help North Macedonia reach its lofty targets on time.

This article was developed with the support of journalismfund.eu.

Edited by Paul Hockenos, Rüdiger Rossig, Lucy James

North Macedonia boosts coal amid worsening energy crisis

