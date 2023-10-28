  1. Skip to content
#MeToo in Bollywood

October 28, 2023

Five years ago, the MeToo movement reached Bollywood. News of sexual harassment and assault allegations followed. Has anything changed since then?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8u4

India's film industry produces more than a thousand movies annually. The films are watched by three billion people worldwide - and are loved for their song and dance sequence, emotional storylines and larger-than-life narratives. But if you take a closer look, the picture is less bright: Bollywood was rocked by allegations of MeToo against several prominent producers, directors, actors and celebrities. But only a handful of cases had reached court. Calling out served as a death knell for some careers, not necessarily the ones who were accused but the ones who were whistleblowers. DW’s Akanksha Saxena and Neerat Kaur report.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

