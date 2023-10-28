MeToo in Bollywood

India's film industry produces more than a thousand movies annually. The films are watched by three billion people worldwide - and are loved for their song and dance sequence, emotional storylines and larger-than-life narratives. But if you take a closer look, the picture is less bright: Bollywood was rocked by allegations of MeToo against several prominent producers, directors, actors and celebrities. But only a handful of cases had reached court. Calling out served as a death knell for some careers, not necessarily the ones who were accused but the ones who were whistleblowers. DW’s Akanksha Saxena and Neerat Kaur report.