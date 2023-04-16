Stepping up

Many women across Asia still lack access to basic education, and even educated women often face significant obstacles at work and in their daily lives. How can women secure their income? How can they succeed in male-dominated professions? Are careers compatible with family life? Three women tell us their stories.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.