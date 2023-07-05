Sudan's rival factions meet for preliminary talks in Saudi Arabia.

ConflictsSudanSudan's rival factions meet for preliminary talks in Saudi Arabia.To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSudan52 minutes ago52 minutes agoRepresentatives of Sudan's rival factions are meeting for preliminary peace talks in Saudi Arabia. As they gather in coastal city of Jeddah, international mediators are hoping to secure a lasting peace, following several failed truce agreements.https://p.dw.com/p/4R2r8Advertisement