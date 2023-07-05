  1. Skip to content
ConflictsSudan

Sudan's rival factions meet for preliminary talks in Saudi Arabia.

52 minutes ago

Representatives of Sudan's rival factions are meeting for preliminary peace talks in Saudi Arabia. As they gather in coastal city of Jeddah, international mediators are hoping to secure a lasting peace, following several failed truce agreements.

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia launches new wave of air strikes

Conflicts20 minutes ago
Africa

The artist Amna Elhassan work recently exhibited in Germany

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

LiteratureMay 7, 2023
Asia

Indien I Proteste in Manipur

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

ConflictsMay 7, 202301:31 min
Germany

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Petersburg climate meeting in Berlin May 3, 2023

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Politics20 hours ago
Europe

Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Politics17 hours ago
Middle East

A man shows the real exchange rate between the Lebanese lira and USD during a protest in front of the Lebanese

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Business4 hours ago
North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
