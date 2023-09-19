  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Libya flood
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: UN sounds alarm over thousands of child deaths

September 19, 2023

Malnutrition and disease in the midst of a violent conflict have claimed thousands of young lives. UNICEF has warned that many thousands more are likely to die.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WYB3
Salwa Ibraheem Hassan, a Sudanese woman who fled the conflict in Geneina, in Sudan's Darfur region, sits beside her daughter Mihrab Abdullah who is suffering from malnutrition
The Sudan conflict has been going on for almost six months, with no end in sightImage: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

More than 1,200 children have died from malnutrition and diseases such as measles in refugee camps housing people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the UN said on Tuesday.

The figure refers to children under the age of five who had been living in camps in the White Nile state, just south of Khartoum, who had died since May. It was announced by Allen Maina, chief of public health at the UN refugee agency UNHCR at a briefing in Geneva.

"Unfortunately, we fear numbers will continue rising," Maina said.

Thousands more children expected to die

The conflict that broke out almost six months ago between Sudanese government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has brought the country's healthcare system to its knees.

Sudan crisis: Millions trapped in war zones

Health facilities have come under direct attack and health care professionals are severely lacking, according to the UN.

This comes on top of difficulties in gaining access to basic necessities such as food. According to the WHO, 3.4 million babies and young children are severely undernourished in Sudan.

The UN children's agency UNICEF said that of the 330,000 babies due by the end of the year, "many thousands of newborns" would die.

"They and their mothers need skilled delivery care. However, in a country where millions are either trapped in war zones or displaced, and where there are grave shortages of medical supplies, such care is becoming less likely by the day," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same Geneva briefing.

ab/jcg (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view of an Azerbaijani checkpoint recently set up at the entry of the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's only land link with Armenia
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan begins military operation

ConflictsSeptember 19, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An injured resident rests near a tent in the shade, holding up her head with her hand

Morocco earthquake survivors lack food, shelter

Morocco earthquake survivors lack food, shelter

CatastropheSeptember 19, 20238 images
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people get off a bus; in the background is an opposition election campaign poster featuring an image of Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the words 'I am a threat,' Gliwice, Poland, September 7, 2023

Poland: Will cash-for-visas scandal cost PiS the election?

Poland: Will cash-for-visas scandal cost PiS the election?

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage