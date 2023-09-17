  1. Skip to content
Sudan crisis: Fighting escalates in Khartoum in 6th month

September 17, 2023

The army headquarters in Khartoum was attacked, and an iconic skyscraper in the city went up in flames, according to social media posts. The fighting between the army and the RSF is in its sixth month.

The Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company, one of Khartoum's most iconic buildings, engulfed in flames Sunday, as fighting between the army and the RSF enters sixth month
The Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company is one of Khartoum's most iconic buildingsImage: AFP/Getty Images

Sudan's paramilitary forces have attacked the army headquarters in Khartoum, according to reports Sunday.

City residents told the AFP news agency they heard "huge bangs" in the capital. A fire also broke out in Khartoum's landmark Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.

Posts on social media show the skyscraper in flames. But it is unclear how the fighting started, Sudanese media said it was the result of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Posts showed other buildings smoldering. The buildings had bullet holes in the walls and windows. Witnesses reported fighting in the city of El Obeid, which lies some 350 kilometers (220 miles) south of the capital, AFP reported.

The iconic 18-story building caught fire early Sunday morning
The iconic 18-story building caught fire early Sunday morningImage: AFP/Getty Images

A resident told AFP that fighting between the army and the RSF appeared to have flared once again over the weekend.

An airstrike on an open market in Khartoum last weekend killed at least 40 civilians too, according to activists and medical workers.

The latest escalation comes as world leaders make their way to New York City to attend the UN General Assembly.

Sudan crisis: Millions trapped in war zones

What to know about the fighting in Sudan

Sudan has been gripped by fighting by factions opposed to one another — the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burha and the RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting first broke out in April, after the relationship between the two broke down during discussions to integrate the RSF into the country's military and to pave the way for civilian rule.

Some 7,500 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Aid groups put the toll much higher, since many of those injured or killed never make it to the hospitals.

The fighting has also displaced millions of people, according to the United Nations. Efforts by Sudan's neighbors as well as the US and Saudi Arabia to resolve the situation has so far failed.

rm/sms (AFP, AP)

Sudanese armed forces celebrate Army Day in eastern Gadaref State

Sudan crisis: Situation 'spiraling out of control,' UN says

Sudan crisis: Situation 'spiraling out of control,' UN says

UN agencies and NGOs are urging global action amid what they say could possibly amount to "crimes against humanity" in Sudan. The UN is particularly worried about women and girls tied up in the conflict.
ConflictsAugust 15, 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visit the hotspot, a reception centre for migrants, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, September 17, 2023.

Lampedusa: EU and Italian leaders announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
