  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
ConflictsSudan

Sudan: Over 1 million refugees may flee conflict by October

8 hours ago

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Arab militias are attacking Black people in Darfur. Because of this, the number of refugees fleeing the Sudan conflict is now set to exceed initial projections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T8oU
Burning buildings in Darfur
The conflict in Sudan has spread to al-Fasher and other cities in DarfurImage: Stringer/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

More than 1 million refugees are expected to flee the conflict in Sudan by October, the United Nations said on Tuesday, surpassing previous projections.

Already, nearly 600,000 people have fled to neighboring countries like Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

But the civil war has once again taken on an ethnic dimension in Darfur, where local rights groups and the UN say that the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary (RSF) and other ethnic Arab militias are targeting non-Arab tribes

"Unfortunately, looking at the trends, looking at the situation in Darfur, we're likely to go beyond 1 million," said Raouf Mazou, an assistant high commissioner for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Dafur ethnic conflict reemerging

In 2003, the Sudanese government under Omar al-Bashir and Arab militias like the Janjaweed carried out a genocide against the Black tribes of Darfur.

Many Janjaweed fighters would later go on to join the RSF.

Mazou said that "the ethnic dimension that we had observed in the past is unfortunately coming back."

This has compounded the suffering already faced by Sudanese people caught in the fighting nationwide.

"According to reports from colleagues on the ground, the conflict has reached alarming levels, making it virtually impossible to deliver life-saving aid to the affected populations," Mazou said.

Conflict in Sudan "re-ignites conflict in Darfur": Abiol Lual Deng, East Africa analyst

What's the latest in Sudan?

The fighting between Sudan's military under Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the RSF paramilitary under Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, more commonly known as Hemedti, has dragged on for 10 weeks.

Both Burhan and Dagalo separately declared a truce to mark the beginning of Eid al-Adha this week.

Dagalo said the truce would last both Tuesday and Wednesday, while Burhan said on television that a "unilateral cease-fire" would take place on Wednesday.

However, both sides have routinely ignored cease-fires in the past.

zc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People board a truck to leave Sudan's capital Khartoum

Sudan crisis: UN donor conference yields $1.5 billion in aid

Sudan crisis: UN donor conference yields $1.5 billion in aid

The United Nations warned that Sudan could quickly become "a locus of lawlessness" without international support, urging nations to provide more humanitarian aid for those fleeing the conflict.
ConflictsJune 19, 2023
Uganda Mpondwe | Angriff auf Schule

UN condemns Sudan armed conflict

UN condemns Sudan armed conflict

The United Nations denounced human rights violations as fighting between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary force entering its third month. More than 2 million people have been displaced since April.
ConflictsJune 17, 202301:39 min
Two girls stand next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

As the fight between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces continues, neighboring Chad is giving shelter to tens of thousands of Sudanese. DW visited a refugee camp on the border with Sudan to see what conditions there are like.
ConflictsMay 26, 202303:34 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts17 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society21 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

MADE Vier Tage Woche

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Business4 hours ago05:03 min
More from Germany

Europe

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Religion4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage