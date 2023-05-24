  1. Skip to content
ConflictsChad

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Shola Lawal | Blaise Dariustone in Chad
41 minutes ago

As the fight between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces continues, neighboring Chad is giving shelter to tens of thousands of Sudanese. DW visited a refugee camp on the border with Sudan to see what conditions there are like.

