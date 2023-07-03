  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
ArtsSudan

Sudan: What the 'gold of the grandmothers' symbolizes

Stefan Dege
17 minutes ago

In Sudan, the fighting is tearing the country apart. An exhibition in Cologne wants to shine a light on the north African country and raise awareness of the conflict.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TLV0
Four square paintings depicting a cityscape in bright colors.
An example of the art at the Sudanese exhibition 'The gold of the grandmothers' in CologneImage: Khalid Abdel Rahman

At first glance, the painting shows colorful geometric squares. On closer inspection, they are houses of Sudan's capital city Khartoum — before they were destroyed.

Another artwork, this one a photograph, shows people in discussion, seated on plastic chairs under a large bridge.

And yet another installation shows the floor plan of a apartment building that has been squatted in, traced on the floor with adhesive tape, while photos hanging above it recall the lives of the refugee residents.

The seven contemporary artists from Sudan participating in the exhibition "The gold of the grandmothers," currently on show at the Mouches Volantes art space in Cologne, use very different images, forms and motifs to represent the situation in their homeland. 

Colorful chairs set in front of a white industrial infrastructure.
Hashim Nasr's photography of KhartoumImage: Hashim Nasr

"Gold is more than just a precious metal in Sudan," explains Larissa-Diana Fuhrmann, who curated the show with her Sudanese colleague Rahiem Shadad. 

Gold is a highly-charged symbol in the African country, representing family tradition and identity. Husbands give their wives gold, that they can then pass on for several generations.

"If a woman has sold her gold, then her life has reached a low point," Larissa-Diana Fuhrmann adds. In other words, those for whom misfortune is inescapable.

Sudan has sold its gold 

Now, all of Sudan has sold its gold. Since mid-April, weapons have once again become the main currency in the northeast African country.

The power struggle between rival generals — the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the de facto head of state and army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan — has turned into a war that is dragging Sudan, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently lamented, "into the abyss," and at a rapid pace.

According to UN Refugee Aid, more than 500,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, while more than two million people have been displaced within the country. 

Ausstellung sudanesischer Kunst "Das Gold der Großmütter" in Köln
Larissa-Diana Fuhrmann is the co-curator of the exhibition 'The gold of the grandmothers'Image: S. Dege/DW

"With the show, we want to draw more attention to the situation in Sudan again," says Larissa-Diana Fuhrmann, "We're making a sign of solidarity to support the artists who are in exile or still on the ground."

It's a goal shared by the project's supporters and funders — the Khartoum Downtown Gallery, the (currently closed) Goethe-Institut Sudan, the Goethe-Institut in Exile and the Goethe-Institut Bonn.

The exhibition features works by Amna Elhassan, who was also recently invited to put on a large solo show at Frankfurt's Schirn Gallery, along with those by Khalid Adelrahman, Reem Aljeally, Ala Kheir, Hashim Nasr, Waleed Mohammed and Mohammed Ohaj.

Some of the artists are making their first appearance here in Germany, some even for the first time in Europe. Most of them are now working from Cairo, Egypt, where they fled from the armed conflicts.

Painting of a red figure sitting on a green table amid a red background.
A woman sits resignedly at a table in another art piece from the showImage: Reem Aljeally

Show as a sign of solidarity

"Unfortunately, media interest in the conflict is already waning again," warns Goethe-Institut representative Raoul Cyril Humpert. DW has launched a new, Arabic-language radio program, "Sudan Now," broadcast 30 minutes a day to the region.

"The situation of the people has come to a dramatic head," says Fuhrmann, who herself lived in Sudan for several years and is still in daily contact with friends in the country since the outbreak of the fighting. Cultural treasures have been destroyed. The scene of brutal fighting for the first time included the long-spared capital, Khartoum. "Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters are entering homes and stealing residents' gold." She speaks of a "new level of violence."

A drawing of a hand holding a rucksack.
A pencil drawing of a rucksack symbolizes the desperation of the Sudanese peopleImage: Reem Aljeally

An improvised-looking pencil drawing by artist and architect Reem Aljeally, a student of the more famous Amna Elhassan, sums up the situation in her country: It shows a hand reaching into a wide-open backpack. It is filled with things that are currently needed to survive in Sudan: food, drink — and gold.

The exhibition "The gold of the grandmothers" runs from June 30 to July 21, 2023 in the art space Mouches Volantes in Cologne.

 

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Abiol Lual Deng, East Africa analyst

Conflict in Sudan "re-ignites conflict in Darfur": Abiol Lual Deng, East Africa analyst

Conflict in Sudan "re-ignites conflict in Darfur": Abiol Lual Deng, East Africa analyst

ConflictsMay 2, 202303:42 min
Uganda Mpondwe | Angriff auf Schule

UN condemns Sudan armed conflict

UN condemns Sudan armed conflict

The United Nations denounced human rights violations as fighting between Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary force entering its third month. More than 2 million people have been displaced since April.
ConflictsJune 17, 202301:39 min
A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

The chances of making it as a professional athlete in South Sudan are slim. However, a new basketball academy founded by former NBA player Luol Deng could provide a boost.
SportsJune 18, 20237 images
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armoured personnel carriers (APC) on a road toward Bakhmut
Live

Ukraine updates: 'Fierce fighting' as Kyiv seeks to advance

Conflicts35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment4 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

SocietyJuly 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Media21 hours ago02:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Yellow police tape cordoning off the scene of a shooting, with an ice cream truck in the center of the photo

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

Crime18 hours ago01:41 min
More from North America
Go to homepage