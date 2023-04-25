  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel
I plane readies to touch down in an airport
A German airforce Airbus arrives in Berlin on April 24 with evacuees from Sudan Image: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance
CultureSudan

Sudan: German cultural workers evacuated

Stefan Dege
12 minutes ago

The German army has evacuated Goethe-Institut staff from Sudan amid tense fighting. Some 21 local staff members remain in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QV1c

Four members of German cultural organization, the Goethe-Institut, have been evacuated from Sudan by a German airforce plane, and arrived in Berlin on Monday.

A fifth employee is still in the embattled country and is currently leaving the region by land, said the cultural institute's spokeswoman Jessica Kraatz Magri. "We hope that this will be successful," she said. The evacuations could be facilitated by the 72-hour cease-fire Sudan's warring parties have agreed upon on Monday, following US mediation work. 

Only employees with German citizenship and their families were able to be evacuated, the Goethe spokeswoman said. The 21 Sudanese employees of the Goethe-Institut in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were rejected.

There is only a "legal mandate for the German nationals," said a Foreign Office spokesman in Berlin. Three evacuation flights have so far taken more than 300 people out of the country, according to the German army.

"Fortunately, all 21 employees, including two seconded, are unharmed so far," the Goethe spokesperson told DW.

Sudan conflict: First foreigners evacuated

Sudanese employees of the now-closed German mission abroad and the German Society for International Cooperation are also not entitled to a full evacuation. 

As fighting intensifies in Khartoum, several countries have conducted similar evacuations, with two French planes transporting around 200 people of multiple nationalities to Djibouti, while Italy's Foreign Ministry said it had rescued around 300 people.

Situation in Khartoum 'extremely tense'

Among those rescued is the head of the Goethe-Institut in Sudan, Maximilian Röttger, who has since arrived in Germany. The arrivals are exhausted and resting for the time being, the Goethe spokesperson said.

The security situation in Khartoum, where rival forces have been fighting for days, remains "extremely tense," said Kraatz Magri.

The situation for remaining staff also remains difficult with supplies beginning to deteriorate. "There is no electricity, supplies of water and food are limited," Kraatz Magri said. 

The German Goethe-Institut has been active in Sudan since 1964. One focus of its work is on language courses and examinations. Until recently, the institute maintained a cultural program that promotes international exchange with cultural workers in the northeast African country.

From language teaching to cultural institute

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Logo "Global 3000"

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

The devastating consequences of forced marriages for girls in South Sudan; a ‘railway school’ in the Philippines, and a singer who performs in 14 Indigenous languages in order to preserve Mexican culture.
SocietyMarch 11, 202326:06 min
Fleeing civilians in Sudan's capital, Khartoum

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

The army announced it had backed a 72-hour cease-fire, which the RSF had also announced agreeing to. Meanwhile, the US and EU are studying options of evacuating their citizens. DW has the latest.
ConflictsApril 24, 2023
Soldiers outside an aircraft on the tarmac

Sudan: Foreign nationals evacuated

Sudan: Foreign nationals evacuated

Rescue missions are underway as governments scramble to pull their diplomats and aid workers out of Sudan after its rapid slide into armed conflict.
Conflicts23 hours ago01:36 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers outside an aircraft on the tarmac

Sudan updates: US brokers 72-hour truce in 'intense' talks

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU and Chinese flags

China distances itself from envoy comments after EU outrage

China distances itself from envoy comments after EU outrage

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Brazilian athletes take part in Indigenous games

Brazilian athletes take part in Indigenous games

Sports17 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage