South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players
The chances of making it as a professional athlete in South Sudan are slim. However, a new basketball academy founded by former NBA player Luol Deng could provide a boost.
Ball control is everything
The basketball academy was founded by Luol Deng, who played in the NBA for 15 years and was a two-time NBA All-Star. In May, South Sudan qualified for the basketball world cup as the first African country to do so on their first attempt.
High hopes
South Sudan has produced a number of basketball greats who had successful careers in the NBA, for example Wenyen Gabriel and Manute Bol. Many of them have returned to South Sudan to help foster young talents at the academy.
The right equipment
South Sudan's unemployment rate is high and the options for young people to make a decent living are slim. One way out is a career in sports. One of the lucky ones could be 17-year-old Tasha, pictured above.
Tasha has the right moves
Tasha has been playing basketball for five years. She's now playing in South Sudan's newly formed and first women's league and hopes to one day captain the national team.
A balancing act
The young players are extremely ambitious and eager to show off their skills. Not least because a talent scout could spot them and pave the way for a career in the NBA, just like All-Star Luol Deng.
Timeout
Training for the more advanced players at the basketball academy is tough. This youngster is taking a timeout to watch his teammates toil.
Aiming for the hoop
Hundreds of young students try to perfect their skills at the academy, working hard towards their dream of playing for South Sudan's national team. The world's youngest country qualified for the basketball world cup in May as the first African country to do so, on their first attempt.