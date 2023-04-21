  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Berlin central station with empty train tracks
A strike by railway workers has brought Deutsche Bahn's services to a haltImage: Jochen Eckel/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Strikes impact German rail network, four airports

53 minutes ago

A morning rail strike is set to coincide with strikes at four German airports. The EVG union representing railway workers is seeking a 12% wage increase.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QNV8

Rail workers went on strike in Germany on Friday, with workers demanding a rise in pay to match inflation.

The rail strike was organized by the EVG Union, which represents railway workers.

The work stoppage is set to coincide with a strike at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart organized by the Verdi union.

What do we know about the rail workers' strike?

The strike began a 3 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 11 a.m. local time (0100 to 0900 UTC/GMT). The train network was expected to be impacted all day.

Germany's national rail company, Deutsche Bahn, said all its long-distance connections and most commuter trains would be canceled until 1 p.m.

The EVG is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers and is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an additional €650 ($715) per month.

Deutsche Bahn has put forth a pay increase of 5%, as well as one-off payments of up to €2,500.

EVG said the strike aims to push employers to "finally make a negotiable offer."

Latest in a series of strikes

Germany has witnessed some of its most disruptive strikes in decades over the past several months.

High inflation, triggered by the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, has exacerbated labor problems in sectors such as aviation.

On Thursday, a Verdi-organized strike at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn led to around 700 departures being canceled.

Late last month, EVG and Verdi organized walkouts that lasted 24 hours and involved around 350,000 workers.

sdi/sms (Reuters, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sits on a Leopard 2 with his hand over his ears

Too early to discuss Ukraine in NATO, German minister says

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Illustration of a weather satellite next to planet Earth seen from space

Space industry: Africa is ready for liftoff

Space industry: Africa is ready for liftoff

Science15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Adult toy company MyMuse worker packs products

India's sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

India's sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

Health17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

Politics11 hours ago02:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

Bazaar with people milling around

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Catastrophe20 hours ago01:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

People taking selfies in a field of red flowers

Superbloom ― flower splendor in California draws visitors

Superbloom ― flower splendor in California draws visitors

Nature and Environment12 hours ago5 images
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage