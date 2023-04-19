  1. Skip to content
Trains waiting in a depot during a previous strike
German rail union EVG has called for another round of strikesImage: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance
Cars and TransportationGermany

German union announces nationwide rail strike for Friday

52 minutes ago

Rail workers are again set to go on strike after a key transport union said its pay increase demands have not been met.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QHCl

Germany's rail workers union EVG announced on Wednesday that it would hold a day-long strike on Friday across the country.

The strike, which will last from 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) to 11 a.m. (0900 GMT), will affect some 50 companies, including national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

"The fact that we have to take this course of action is entirely the responsibility of the employers who have so far refused to enter constructive pay negotiations," the union said.

Why are German transport workers striking?

EVG has been pursuing a 12% pay increase, or a minimum of €650 ($712) per month, for its 230,000 members amid rising inflation and cost of living.

Deutsche Bahn has offered a 5% wage increase, along with a one-off payment of €2,500.

A previous 24-hour strike at the end of March, coordinated with other major union Verdi, brought much fo the country to a standstill as planes, trains and buses were were left empty.

Verdi has also called for strikes at three airports on Thursday and Friday. Hamburg airport has already announced that all flights will be canceled for those days, affecting some 80,000 passengers.

Düsseldorf and Bonn/Cologne airports will also be hit by the strike.

EVG collective bargaining chairperson Kristian Loroch said that EVG and Verdi had not coordinated their industrial action this time and that it was just a coincidence that their strikes were falling on the same day.

Millions impacted by Germany's largest strike in decades

ab/nm (Reuters, AFP)

Nazis driving Jews out of the Warsaw Ghetto for deportation to an extermination camp

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, 80 years on

History2 hours ago
