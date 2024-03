Sella Oneko | Edith Kimani

This week's Street Debate is in Kakuma, a town which hosts one of Kenya's largest refugee settlements. While many youths here are trying to build a life, they're restricted by camp boundaries and rules. Kenya's government says it’s on the verge of creating a more open refugee policy, allowing refugees to travel and work — we ask refugees and people from the local community about their experiences.