 Street Debate: Can Germany pay for its past atrocities in Namibia? | The 77 Percent | DW | 24.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

The 77 Percent

Street Debate: Can Germany pay for its past atrocities in Namibia?

Over a century ago, German colonial troops carried out a genocide against Namibia’s ethnic Herero and Nama people. Germany has now pledged financial compensation towards Namibia over a 30-year period.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Edith Kimani

But not everyone agrees that this can remedy past wrongdoings. Edith Kimani is on the ground to talk to young Namibians about how they deal with the past trauma and the compensation agreement.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.03.2022 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


SUN 27.03.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 27.03.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 28.03.2022 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 29.03.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 27.03.2022 – 09:30 UTC
MON 28.03.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement