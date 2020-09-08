Street Debate: Can Germany pay for its past atrocities in Namibia?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Over a century ago, German colonial troops carried out a genocide against Namibia’s ethnic Herero and Nama people. Germany has now pledged financial compensation towards Namibia over a 30-year period.
But not everyone agrees that this can remedy past wrongdoings. Edith Kimani is on the ground to talk to young Namibians about how they deal with the past trauma and the compensation agreement.
