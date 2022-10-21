  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Fishing boats in Manzanillo City, Colima State, Mexico
A tropical storm warning has been issued from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo CorrientesImage: Richard Cummins/robertharding/IMAGO
ClimateMexico

Storm Roslyn likely to be a hurricane, hit Mexico's tourism

8 minutes ago

Tropical storm Roslyn is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Friday night as it moves up Mexico's central Pacific coast. Popular tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan are likely to be affected.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IV6R

Tropical Storm Roslyn is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by late Friday and hit land between the Mexican tourism resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend.

The storm — which formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast — had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) on Thursday afternoon, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

What do we know about Roslyn making landfall?

Roslyn was moving west at 7 mph (11 kph), but atmospheric conditions are likely to put the storm on a more northerly course in the next few days.

Predictions by the NHC show the storm could have winds as high as 100 miles per hour (160 kph) by late on Saturday in the ocean off the coast from Jalisco's Puerto Vallarta, making Roslyn a Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian rescue efforts

A tropical storm warning has been issued from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes. Forecasters at the NHC expect Roslyn to also bring heavy rain to Nayarit, the Islas Marias archipelago and parts of southern Sinaloa.

Who will be affected?

The government in the state of Jalisco said that tourism on the coast and mountainous areas had been restricted during the weekend.

People have been urged to stay away from the beaches.

A total of 300 civil protection officials were also on standby, authorities said.

The country's National Water Commission cautioned that rains from Roslyn could lead to mudslides and flooding.

dvv/ar (AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A gas stove burning

EU leaders agree to combat rising energy prices

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Society23 hours ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fussball UEFA Womens Champions League VfL Wolfsburg - SKN St. Pölten

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Soccer10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man on a bicycle, long line of cars

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A charred area of Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

Human Rights15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage