Tropical storm Noru hits Vietnamese coast, downgraded but still risk of floods

Tropical storm Noru reached the Vietnamese coast on Wednesday, still packing winds of up to 117 kilometers (72 miles) per hour despite being downgraded from typhoon status by weather authorities in the country.

Vietnam's government warned residents of flooding and landslide risks triggered by heavy rains.

The resort city of Da Nang in Quang Nam province, also the home of the historic city of Hoi An, was in the center of the powerful storm's path.

Thousands in shelters while airports and highways closed

More than 200,000 people had taken refuge in shelters overnight anticipating landfall. People were told to stay off the streets of Da Nang late on Tuesday.

Anticipating even stronger winds on arrival than ultimately materialized, Vietnamese officials had tried to move hundreds of thousands of people to safer locations, like this primary school building in Hoi An

State media said that the Defense Ministry had mobilized around 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members to use armored vehicles and boats to assist with rescue and relief operations if necessary.

People living in less robust houses, in particular, have sought out shelter. According to the AFP news agency, roughly 300 houses in the coastal region of Quang Tri had their roofs blown off late on Tuesday as the storm approached and winds started picking up speed.

Several airports in Vietnam have been shut. Schools and offices across several provinces were closed. The central section of the coastal highway linking Hanoi in the north with Ho Chi Minh City in the South — with Da Nang roughly the mid-point on this journey — was closed.

Major damage, 6 dead in Philippines

Still a super typhoon on arrival, Noru hit the Philippines' Luzon island on Sunday and Monday, toppling trees, knocking out power and flooding some low-lying communities.

Five rescuers sent to help flooded residents were killed in the storm, while another man died in a landslide. Officials in the Philippines also reported considerable damage to crops.

Deadly typhoon causes flooding in Philippines

msh/jsi (AFP, Reuters)