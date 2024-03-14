Stoltenberg: Ukraine running out of ammunition, not courage

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Ukraine was running out of ammunition and needed additional support from allies. He said the military alliance enjoys strong public support.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called for members of the military alliance to step up support for Ukraine in his annual report as secretary-general.

It comes a day after European Union member states agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional €5 billion ($5.5 billion) in military aid.

Also on Thursday, Germany's parliament voted against an opposition motion to allow long-range Taurus cruise missiles to be sent to Ukraine.

What else did Stoltenberg say?

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's allies were not providing the country with "enough" ammunition.

"Ukrainians are not running out of courage, they are running out of ammunition," he stressed.

He urged NATO member states to maintain the "political will" to provide Kyiv with sufficient arms to fight off a Russian invasion.

"The world has become more dangerous, but NATO has become stronger," Stoltenberg said.

He added that "public support for NATO is extremely strong on both sides of the Atlantic."

He said any attempts by Moscow to organize Russian elections in occupied regions of Ukraine would be "completely illegal."

Russia claimed to annex the four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south — in September 2022. It took control of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/sms (Reuters, AFP)