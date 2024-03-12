US to send 'emergency' military aid to Ukraine

The US government has announced stopgap military aid for Ukraine, saying it would enable Kyiv's guns to keep firing "for a short period." Its permanent plans for aid to Ukraine have been stalled in Congress for months.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday announced that the US would be providing a small package of emergency military aid for Ukraine, bypassing Congress after its more permanent plans to assist Kyiv have been stalled in Congress for several months.

"Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance and $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," Sullivan told reporters.

The $300 million (roughly €275 million) package would include artillery ammunition, Sullivan said. That's probably the most requested item from Ukraine at present, and one where NATO countries' stockpiles are dwindling, given the dramatic uptick in usage over the past two years.

Joe Biden's administration has been appealing for months to Congress to pass its plans for military assistance for Ukraine in 2024.

msh/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)