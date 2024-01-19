Nearly two weeks after the death of Franz Beckenbauer, thousands arrived in Munich to remember the German great.

"I don't know if the angels in heaven play sport, but if they do they'll have heard a new, somewhat Bavarian-tinged voice in recent days saying: 'Go out there and play football.'"

The words of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Franz Beckenbauer's memorial service in Bayern Munich's stadium were as heartfelt as the occasion in which thousands from the world of football and sport turned up to remember Germany's most famous and decorated footballer.

Steinmeier's reference to Beckenbauer'sfamous quote to the Germany team ahead of the 1990 World Cup final was one of many poignant moments on an emotional day for fans of both Bayern Munich and German football.

"He was a godsend for us all," Steinmeier said. "No one can really estimate how positive an impact Franz Beckenbauer has had on our country, how much sympathy he has he has earned us worldwide. He rendered outstanding services to our country."

A service to remember

Twelve days after Beckenbauer, aged 78, died at his home with his family around him, some of the country's and world football's most famous faces turned up to remember the legendary figure. Wreathes of flowers were laid around the center circle as Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Bavarian state Premier Markus Söder and a host of Beckenbauer's former teammates, players, friends and fans took their seats.

As Munich-born opera singer Jonas Kaufmann sang a moving rendition of the Italian version of "Time to say Goodbye," 11 of Beckenbauer's closest friends, including Paul Breitner, Lothar Matthäus, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, laid red roses on the field.

Bayern's current squad watched on, as did current Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and German Football Association (DFB) boss Bernd Neuendorf, and previous Germany head coaches Hansi Flick and Joachim Löw.

Bayern President Herbert Hainer spoke first, reiterating the greatness of Beckenbauer'slegacy.

"He was a friend to everyone, from his heart. That's what made him such a unique personality," Hainer said. "This is Bayern Munich's home and this is where Franz Beckenbauer will always be at home. Dear Franz, you will be in our hearts and in our game forever."

After another song by Kaufmann, a Bayern fan himself, Steinmeier spoke of his importance to Germany as well as the ease with which he played the game. Following that, was a video montage of his life, showing how Beckenbauer went from local Munich lad to a global star on and off the field.

A long round of applause followed the montage, as many in the crowd were visbily moved by both the images and the occasion.

Afterwards, Markus Söder spoke of shock before thanking Beckenbauer for all he has done.

"Beckenbauer was a guiding light, a kind of football god, a timeless icon," Söder said. "Success on the field is one thing, but success as a person is particularly special.

"I think the 2006 fairytale World Cup paved the way for another World Cup (title) years later. This fairytale will stay with us forever and made Franz immortal in Germany and in football, and for that I thank him," added Söder, unafraid to address the controversy of the 2006 World Cup bid.

Hoeness and a call for pride

Then came Uli Hoeness, who had been a Bayern Munich and Germany teammate of Beckenbauer's during the 1970s. The 72-year-old fought back the tears at the start, before recalling a number of amusing and personal stories of Beckenbauer's life that brought smiles to the crowd.

"He was always a modest person," Hoeness said. "If I didn't know what to do on the field, Franz always knew.

"I didn't just learn from him on the field but also in life," Hoeness added. "What I always liked about Franz was his ability to care for others. If you had a problem you went to Franz."

Hoeness spoke of the 2006 World Cup and connected it to today.

"Hundreds of thousands of people waved flags of black, red and gold and took to the streets, proud of their country," Hoeness said of the 2006 World Cup. "Ladies and gentlemen, we have to get back to that, that everyone is proud. And I want to be very clear, I don't want the AfDto be a part of that process."

After a moment of silence and prayer led by the archbishop of Munich, Kaufmann returned to sing one of the best known and moving opera songs ever, "Nessun dorma."

As the crowds slowly began to leave the stadium, the first notes of Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" began. This service was a reminder that Franz Beckenbauer, Germany's greatest footballer, will always be exactly that.

