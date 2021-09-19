Stefan Kuntz appointed Turkey national team coach

Former German international Stefan Kuntz has been appointed head coach of the Turkish national team, Turkey's football federation (TFF) announced on Sunday.

Kuntz led Germany's under-21 team to three straight European Championship finals and won the title in 2017 and 2021. Most recently, the 58-year-old coached a German under-23 side which failed to qualify for the knockout round at the Tokyo Olympics.

He had been among the candidates rumored to be in consideration to succeed Joachim Löw as Germany's senior team coach, before Hansi Flick got the job.

Now, he will attend a signing and presentation event in Istanbul on Monday as he takes over from veteran Senol Gunes, who oversaw a disastrous Euro 2020 this summer, with Turkey eliminated in the group stage after three defeats.

A 6-1 thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying two weeks ago sealed Gunes' fate, with Turkey's hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup since 2002 hanging by a thread.

Turkey team general manager Hamit Altintop told DPA that Kuntz had been the top candidate from the outset, while former Germany coach Jürgen Klinsmann and Ukraine's Andriy Shevchenko were also mentioned as potential candidates.

The German Football Federation (DFB) said last week it would release Kuntz from his contract until 2023 should he reach an agreement with Turkey.

"Due to Stefan Kuntz's successes with the German U21 national team and his special relationship with Turkey, the DFB does not want to obstruct this next step in his career," the DFB said.

As a player, Kuntz won Euro 96 with Germany and played for Turkish giants Besiktas for a season under German coach Christoph Daum.

In Turkey, he will take over a squad which is brimming with promising talent and which had impressed leading into this year's Euros. However, under Günes they lost all three group games against Italy, Switzerland, and Wales with a goal difference of -7.

Kuntz' first game in charge will be a key qualifier against Norway on October 8, followed by a trip to Latvia three days later.

