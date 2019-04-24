Sri Lankan Catholics mark 1 week since Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lanka's Catholic leader has held a private memorial service live on TV to mark one week since militants killed 253 people in a series of suicide attacks. Churches across the island remain closed amid security fears.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, condemned the Easter bombings and called for unity as he celebrated a private Mass in the Sri Lankan capital on Sunday.
The service was broadcast live on television and radio, after fears of further violence prompted churches to cancel all public Masses.
The island nation of 21 million remains on edge and under tight security seven days after extremists unleashed attacks on churches and luxury hotels that left more than 250 people dead.
Read more: Asia's Christians face increased political violence
'Insult in humanity'
"This is a time our hearts are tested by the great destruction that took place last Sunday," Cardinal Ranjith said from the small chapel at his Colombo residence.
"We pray that those who lost their lives that day have eternal life through the Lord … We pray that in this country there will be peace and coexistence and understanding each other without division," he said, and referred to the attacks as "an insult to humanity."
The special service was attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, who lit candles to honor the victims.
A heavily guarded vigil was also held outside St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo at 8:45 a.m. — the precise moment a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the church last week. Around 20 women holding candles gathered outside the church, holding hands as they offered prayers.
Read more: How did Islamist terrorism take hold in Sri Lanka?
Island on high alert
The US Embassy in Colombo warned believers against attending any service at a place of worship over the weekend, citing fears there could be further attacks.
Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the country to guard prominent religious buildings and carry out searches. Authorities have also detained more than 100 people suspected of having links to Islamist militants.
"Islamic State" (IS) has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday carnage, but has not provided any evidence. It also claims its members were involved in a fierce gunbattle that broke out on Friday when security forces raided a suspected Islamist safehouse. The military said 15 people — including six children — were killed at the property when three militants detonated explosive vests inside.
Read more: Easter Sunday bombings: Sri Lanka was 'an easy target'
On Saturday, President Sirisena outlawed two Islamist groups purportedly connected to the Easter suicide attacks: the National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim.
Sri Lanka's population is predominantly Buddhist, with Christian, Muslim and Hindu minorities.
nm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Sri Lankan police detained another 18 suspects in a string of raids over the bombings that hit the country on Easter Sunday. The government also said it had confirmed that dozens more had died in the attacks. (24.04.2019)
The "Islamic State" may have been beaten in Syria and Iraq, but Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings have triggered fears that the group may be moving to a new battleground. Extremist ideology is on the rise in Asia. (23.04.2019)
Sri Lanka's government reports that a domestic terror cell was behind the series of bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 on Easter. The military have been given sweeping wartime powers to arrest and detain suspects. (22.04.2019)
How active are Islamist groups in Sri Lanka? Could they have launched multiple, well-coordinated terrorist attacks in different parts of the country without the support of global jihadi organizations? (22.04.2019)
Police have found 15 bodies after militants opened fire and set off explosions during a sweep on a suspected Islamist hideout. Authorities are scrambling to track down suspects tied to the deadly Easter Sunday bombings. (27.04.2019)
The persecution of Christians across the world is on the rise, just like the politicization of religion. But in the wake of the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, experts are warning against proclaiming a war between faiths. (24.04.2019)
The search for suspects tied to the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka has intensified amid concerns about possible further attacks. Officials said some 100 fewer people died in the attack than previously announced. (25.04.2019)