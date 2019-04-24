Sri Lankan Catholics mark 1 week since Easter Sunday attacks

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, condemned the Easter bombings and called for unity as he celebrated a private Mass in the Sri Lankan capital on Sunday.

The service was broadcast live on television and radio, after fears of further violence prompted churches to cancel all public Masses.

The island nation of 21 million remains on edge and under tight security seven days after extremists unleashed attacks on churches and luxury hotels that left more than 250 people dead.

'Insult in humanity'

"This is a time our hearts are tested by the great destruction that took place last Sunday," Cardinal Ranjith said from the small chapel at his Colombo residence.

"We pray that those who lost their lives that day have eternal life through the Lord … We pray that in this country there will be peace and coexistence and understanding each other without division," he said, and referred to the attacks as "an insult to humanity."

The special service was attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, who lit candles to honor the victims.

A heavily guarded vigil was also held outside St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo at 8:45 a.m. — the precise moment a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the church last week. Around 20 women holding candles gathered outside the church, holding hands as they offered prayers.

People gathered outside the heavily guarded St. Anthony's Shrine on Sunday

Island on high alert

The US Embassy in Colombo warned believers against attending any service at a place of worship over the weekend, citing fears there could be further attacks.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the country to guard prominent religious buildings and carry out searches. Authorities have also detained more than 100 people suspected of having links to Islamist militants.

"Islamic State" (IS) has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday carnage, but has not provided any evidence. It also claims its members were involved in a fierce gunbattle that broke out on Friday when security forces raided a suspected Islamist safehouse. The military said 15 people — including six children — were killed at the property when three militants detonated explosive vests inside.

On Saturday, President Sirisena outlawed two Islamist groups purportedly connected to the Easter suicide attacks: the National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim.

Sri Lanka's population is predominantly Buddhist, with Christian, Muslim and Hindu minorities.

