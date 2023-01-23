  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Global food security
A hand holds a mobile phone using the Spotify music streaming app.
The giant music streaming app has said that its spending was double its revenuesImage: Thomas Trutschel/photothek/picture alliance
TechnologySweden

Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce amid revenue crunch

59 minutes ago

The music streaming app has said it needs to cut costs as operating expenses outpace revenues. The cuts are the latest in a string of mass layoffs in the tech world as the pandemic-fueled growth boom comes to an end.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mbcc

Music streaming giant Spotify announced on Monday it was cutting 600 jobs, or up 6% of its global workforce, joining other tech giants who have been forced to downsize.

The Stockholm-based company, which employs nearly 10,000, intends to reshuffle its management as part of the revamp in an effort to narrow the gap between its operating costs and revenues.

CEO Daniel Ek said last year saw operating costs grow to double the revenues.

"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth." Ek said on Spotify's official blog. "I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today."

Did Spotify grow too fast?

Like many other tech companies, Spotify expanded its workforce to cater to the exponential increase in demand during pandemic lockdowns.

In 2017, Spotify employed around 3,000 staffers. Its workforce more than tripled in the years that followed, reaching some 9,800 by the end of 2022.

Its spending didn't only pour into salaries but also into product investment, as the app spent over a billion dollars to acquire exclusive podcasts.

The gap between the spending and revenue "would have been unsustainable long-term in any climate, but with a challenging macro environment, it would be even more difficult to close the gap," Ek said.

In recent months, as the slowed global economy has punished advertising worldwide, tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft have also announced sweeping job cuts.

Streaming is changing pop music

rmt/wmr (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A masked police officer stands watch during raids carried out on far-right militants in Frankfurt

Germany: 5 charged with treason in suspected terror plot

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Lavrov and Pandor shaking hands and smiling

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

South Africa, Russia deepen military ties

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Afghanistan women's cricket team pose for a picture

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

Sports6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Demolition of Lützerath houses

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

On climate, German Green Party supporters feel betrayed

PoliticsJanuary 22, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two armed members of the IRGC stand in front of an Iranian flag during a pro-regime protest in Tehran

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

EU: How the bloc's terror list works

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An Egyptian seller waits for customers to buy consumer goods, rice and oil at a popular market in Cairo.

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

Economic crisis: Is Egypt the 'new Lebanon?'

PoliticsJanuary 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Police patrol the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

Asian community reeling after Los Angeles shooting

CrimeJanuary 22, 202301:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Politics6 hours ago10 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage