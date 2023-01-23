Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce amid revenue crunch
The music streaming app has said it needs to cut costs as operating expenses outpace revenues. The cuts are the latest in a string of mass layoffs in the tech world as the pandemic-fueled growth boom comes to an end.
Music streaming giant Spotify announced on Monday it was cutting 600 jobs, or up 6% of its global workforce, joining other tech giants who have been forced to downsize.
The Stockholm-based company, which employs nearly 10,000, intends to reshuffle its management as part of the revamp in an effort to narrow the gap between its operating costs and revenues.
CEO Daniel Ek said last year saw operating costs grow to double the revenues.
"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth." Ek said on Spotify's official blog. "I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today."
Did Spotify grow too fast?
Like many other tech companies, Spotify expanded its workforce to cater to the exponential increase in demand during pandemic lockdowns.
In 2017, Spotify employed around 3,000 staffers. Its workforce more than tripled in the years that followed, reaching some 9,800 by the end of 2022.