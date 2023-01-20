  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Google logo at reception of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, US
Google parent company Alphabet announced that it was making 12,000 layoffs that "cut across" product areas and regions of the worldImage: Christian Offenberg/IMAGO
BusinessUnited States of America

Google parent company Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees

18 minutes ago

Google parent Alphabet said that the layoffs were due to a "changing economic reality" and that hires had been made during times of growth. The move follows similar cuts at Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MUZJ

Google is laying off 12,000 of its employees, parent company Alphabet announced on Friday.

The layoffs come after similar job cuts at other tech giants, including Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter.

What did Google say about the layoffs?

"We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Pichai said that the cuts were in response to a changing "economic reality" and that the hires had been made during "periods of dramatic growth."

"We've undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," Pichai said. "The roles we're eliminating reflect the outcome of that review."

"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," he added.

Pichai said that the layoffs "cut across" product areas, functions, levels and regions.

Layoffs across tech industry

Google is not the only tech giant to have seen major layoffs in recent months.

The move comes a day after Microsoft said it would also reduce staff numbers by 10,000, equivalent to nearly 5% of its workforce.

Amazon said earlier this month that it would make 18,000 layoffs, and Facebook owner Meta announced in November that it would be cutting 11,000 positions, or around 13% of its workforce.

Twitter saw massive job cuts after Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took the helm of the company late last year.

sdi/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Falling revenues, legal woes and the metaverse bet — why Meta is in trouble

Falling revenues, legal woes and the metaverse bet — why Meta is in trouble

Meta, formerly Facebook, is in crisis mode as value plummets in 2022. Weak revenues, regulatory woes, and costly metaverse bet are to blame. 2023 doesn't seem any better.
BusinessJanuary 12, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukraine updates: Defense ministers discuss tanks at Ramstein

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Political activist Chukwumalobi Uche speaks into a microphone at the crack of dawn.

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Politics4 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

a bird of prey lies on a counter to be inspected

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Nature and Environment3 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Edin Terzic stands holding his fist in the air in front of Dortmund's bench

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

Culture21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage