  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Staff label and package items in the on-site dispatch hall inside one of Britain's largest Amazon warehouses in Dunfermline, Fife on November 13, 2017.
The company admitted it had hired rapidly during the past few yearsImage: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/picture-alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Amazon extends last year's job cuts to 18,000

1 hour ago

The giant retailer said it had "hired rapidly" over the past few years. It also cited the "uncertain economy" as a reason for its latest round of job cuts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LkaM

Giant retailer Amazon announced on Wednesday it was cutting 18,000 jobs, as part of a previously announced layoff wave.

The company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note that annual planning "has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years."

The 18,000 layoffs include both the recent ones and the ones previously announced in November. They will mostly impact the company's e-commerce services such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, as well as the human resources organizations.

Amazon has over 1.5 million employees, making it the second largest private employer in the US, after Walmart.

Biggest cuts in company history

The cuts, rolling since November last year, are considered the biggest in the company since it launched in 1994.

As many strong economies flirted with recession and battled unusually high inflation in 2022, several tech companies struggled to sustain their businesses.

That contrasts a surge in revenues they achieved during the pandemic.

The social media giant Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced in November last year that it was laying off 13% of its workforce.

However, the Reuters news agency suggested that Amazon's job cuts surpassed that of other tech giants, Meta included.

Analysts see the cuts as the end of a so-called tech boom which has reigned over the last decade.

rmt/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A French-made AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle

Ukraine updates: France to send 'light tanks'

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Music16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran's supreme leader standing in front of a microphone and looking out of the frame

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage