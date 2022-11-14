Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs: reports

The layoffs would represent 3% of the company's global workforce. It comes amid similar moves in the tech world in the face of a global economic slowdown.

Online retail giant Amazon is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, which is 3% of its global workforce, as it grapples with the uncertain economy taking over globally, the New York Times (NYT) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday.

The cuts are expected to start rolling this week, NYT said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The layoffs would target those working in Amazon's devices unit, retail division and human resources, according to the reports.

The devices unit includes the much publicized and less successful voice-assistant Alexa.

If confirmed, this would be the biggest layoff ever introduced at Amazon since it was launched in 1994.

Mass layoffs across Big Tech

The report comes as several tech companies struggle to sustain their businesses amid turbulent economies.

The social media giant Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced last week laying off 13% of its workforce, whereas Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, sent home half of its worldwide workforce.

Many have seen the cuts as the end of a so-called tech boom which has reigned over the last decade or so.

