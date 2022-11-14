  1. Skip to content
Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa is to offer information to people with sight loss as part of a new scheme. Issue date: Friday January 24, 2020.
The job cut, involving 3% of the company's global workforce, is expected to target those working on voice-assistant AlexaImage: Andrew Matthew/empics/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs: reports

54 minutes ago

The layoffs would represent 3% of the company's global workforce. It comes amid similar moves in the tech world in the face of a global economic slowdown.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JW4p

Online retail giant Amazon is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, which is 3% of its global workforce, as it grapples with the uncertain economy taking over globally, the New York Times (NYT) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday.

The cuts are expected to start rolling this week, NYT said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The layoffs would target those working in Amazon's devices unit, retail division and human resources, according to the reports. 

The devices unit includes the much publicized and less successful voice-assistant Alexa.

If confirmed, this would be the biggest layoff ever introduced at Amazon since it was launched in 1994.

Mass layoffs across Big Tech

The report comes as several tech companies struggle to sustain their businesses amid turbulent economies.

The social media giant Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced last week laying off 13% of its workforce, whereas Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, sent home half of its worldwide workforce.

Many have seen the cuts as the end of a so-called tech boom which has reigned over the last decade or so.

Twitter employees file lawsuit amid mass layoffs

rmt/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden shake hands

Biden and Xi condemn nuclear threats in hourslong meeting

Politics6 hours ago
