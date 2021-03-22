 Sports News Feed: Xabi Alonso linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach job | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.03.2021

Sports

Sports News Feed: Xabi Alonso linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach job

According to reports in Germany, Xabi Alonso is set to take over as Gladbach head coach in the summer. Elsewhere, Leipzig authorities have said fans will not be able to attend the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern.

Xabi Alonso bids farewell to Bayern Munich fans

Xabi Alonso won three Bundesliga titles and the DFB Pokal once during a three-year spell with Bayern Munich.

  • Alonso set to take Gladbach job
  • No fans for Leipzig's clash with Bayern 

March 22

Reports: Alonso set to take Gladbach job

Former world and European champion Xabi Alonso is to take over as Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach in the summer, according to reports from BILD and SportBILD.

The Spaniard, who spent three years with German record titleholders Bayern Munich, is currently working with Real Sociedad's reserves side and would replace Borussia Dortmund-bound Marco Rose.

"We are not commenting on this story and will be in touch if there is what to announce," said club spokesman Markus Aretz on Monday the German press agency (DPA).  

No fans for Leipzig's clash with Bayern 

The Bundesliga's top-of-the-table clash between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich on April 3 will take place behind closed doors as coronavirus infections in the region have risen.

"At the moment it is completely illusory to play in front of spectators in Saxony and Leipzig," Leipzig mayor Burkhard Jung said Monday. "That is unthinkable in the next few weeks."

A report by Sportbuzzer suggested that 999 fans could be allowed to attend, but Jung said that the pilot project aimed at ensuring the safe return of fans to the stadium could instead "pick up speed in May or June."

