Sports News Feed: Tuchel tipped for Chelsea job as Dardai returns to Hertha

January 25

Tuchel to replace Lampard at Chelsea - reports

After Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea coach, media reports in England suggest that Thomas Tuchel is in line to take over the Premier League club.

Tuchel has only been out of work for a month since being relieved of his duties by French side Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and reached the Champions League final during his two-and-a-half years in charge.

At Stamford Bridge, Tuchel would join up with compatriots Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger, plus his former PSG captain Thiago Silva and Borussia Dortmund protege Christian Pulisic.

Pal Dardai returns to Hertha Berlin

Struggling Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have turned to former head coach Pal Dardai to save them from relegation after sacking Bruno Labbadia on Saturday.

The Hungarian coach (44) was in charge of Hertha from 2014-2019 and has now signed a new 18-month contract until 2022.

"Returning to the first team was certainly not part of my plan," said Dardai, who has been in charge of Hertha's under-16s. "But I don't need to tell anybody what Hertha BSC means to me, so there was never any doubt that I would help out in this situation."

January 24

Bucs beat Packers to reach Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first ever NFL franchise to compete in a Super Bowl in their home city when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida, on February 7.

The Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers, featuring German-American wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, 31-26 to secure their place in the big game, where NFL legend Tom Brady will be looking to win a record seventh Super Bowl.

January 24

Grosskreutz retires

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has retired from football aged 32.

The former Borussia Dortmund player struggled to keep his career going after he left the Bundesliga giants. An unsuccessful move to Turkey was followed by a return to Germany where he never really settled, with his career fizzling out.

His best days came at Dortmund, where he made 176 appearances and twice won the Bundesliga. During that time he also played for Germany and was a member of the 2014 World Cup squad that won it all in Brazil.