Sports Life - How goal celebrations became a thing

Goal celebrations have become a big thing in football: Somersaults, slides, and rehearsed dances have become trademarks of players. Spectators often remember the celebration more than the goal itself. But it wasn't always like this. Once upon a time, goalscorers would briefly raise a hand and quickly run back to the middle of the pitch. Why has that changed? And what does it say about all of us?