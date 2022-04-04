 Sports Life - How goal celebrations became a thing | Sports Life | DW | 06.05.2022

Sports Life

Sports Life - How goal celebrations became a thing

Goal celebrations have become a big thing in football: Somersaults, slides, and rehearsed dances have become trademarks of players. Spectators often remember the celebration more than the goal itself. But it wasn't always like this. Once upon a time, goalscorers would briefly raise a hand and quickly run back to the middle of the pitch. Why has that changed? And what does it say about all of us?

