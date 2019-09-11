Spanish police arrest Catalan separatists plotting 'terrorist acts'

Prosecutors said members of a pro-independence group were in "advanced preparation for terrorist acts." If confirmed, it would mark a major shift in what has been a largely peaceful Catalan nationalist movement.
Spanish police on Monday arrested nine members of a pro-Catalan independence group that prosecutors charged with terrorism and rebellion for allegedly planning violent acts.
The raids targeted several properties in the region as part of an investigation into the Committees for the Defense of the Republic, a group promoting Catalonia's independence from Spain, the Civil Guard police said.
The group has in the past organized street protests and blocked transportation.
The Spanish High Court's prosecutors said in a statement the raids were intended to collect evidence to prove the group's "advanced preparation for terrorist acts in connection with their secessionist aims."
They provided no further information about the target or timing of the alleged attack plans, but police said they seized computers, documents and materials that could be used to make explosives.
Catalonia's pro-independence regional president, Quim Torra, criticized the arrests.
"Repression continues to be the sole response of the Spanish state," Torra tweeted. "They are trying to construct a tale of violence prior to the sentences. They won't achieve it. The independence movement is, and always will be, peaceful."
The Committees for the Defense of the Republic denounced the detentions on Twitter and called for protests in multiple towns, including Sabadell north of Barcelona where the arrests were made.
The raids come as large protests are expected in the coming weeks to mark the two-year anniversary of the October 1 Catalan independence referendum. The plebiscite was in favor of independence but the government in Madrid called it illegal.
Shortly after, a verdict is expected in the trial against 12 pro-independence leaders that could bring tens of thousands of angry supporters out onto the streets.
Catalonia's pro-independence movement has been mostly peaceful, unlike the Basque separatist ETA that carried out years of violence until ending their fight in 2018.
cw/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Spaniards are set to head to the polls for the fourth time in four years. Although there is still time to form a coalition government, Prime Minister Sanchez has said there will be a "repeat election on November 10." (18.09.2019)
The jailed Catalan leaders were given a chance to speak for 15 minutes at the end of their trial in Madrid. They denied the charges of rebellion, sedition and misappropriation of public funds, and called for dialogue. (13.06.2019)
It's known as the "Diada." Since 2012, huge rallies for independence have taken place on September 11 in Catalonia. The size and tone of the latest edition will be a gauge for the strength of the separatist movement. (11.09.2019)
After waging a decadeslong struggle, ETA's announcement has marked the definitive end to its bloody campaign for an independent state. But some have rejected the separatist group's declaration, calling it "propaganda." (03.05.2018)
Tens of thousands of people from Spain's autonomous Basque Country have joined hands to form a 202- kilometer human chain. The gesture comes as locals push for the right to hold an independence referendum. (10.06.2018)